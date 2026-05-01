Oklahoma's Series Opener at Texas A&M Suspended due to Weather

Oklahoma will have to wait to clinch a share of the SEC regular-season title.

After a 30-minute weather delay, with the top-ranked Sooners leading 5-3 with one out and a runner on in the bottom of the sixth, Thursday's series opener between OU and Texas A&M at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas, was suspended.

The teams are scheduled to finish the game Friday, sometime ahead of the scheduled 5 p.m. start for the second game of the series.

But whether or not that will happen or if Game 2 will be played as scheduled remains up in the air, as more weather if expected Friday in College Station.

Before the delay, Kai Minor and Ella Parker drove in two runs each while Audrey Lowry had a season-high eight strikeouts.

Kendall Wells’ first chance to tie the NCAA single-season home run record came in the first inning.

She worked through an 11-pitch at-bat that included a towering shot that landed foul before drawing a two-out walk to put two aboard for Kasidi Pickering.

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The OU junior connected on the first pitch from Texas A&M starter Sydney Lessentine, but Pickering flew out just short of the warning track.

Oklahoma jumped in front in the second, however.

Sydney Barker laid down a bunt for a single to put runners on first and second, then Ailana Agbayani moved both runners up 60 feet with a groundout.

Agbayani’s work proved crucial, as Minor doubled to the wall to drive in Abby Dayton and Barker and give OU a 2-0 lead.

Parker then patiently waited through a 3-1 count before blasting her 20th home run of the year to center field to double the lead.

Texas A&M immediately cut into the deficit in the bottom half of the inning.

Lowry’s second walk of the night turned into a run courtesy of a two-RBI single by left fielder Allen Paislie.

Nine-hole hitter Frankie Vrazel then wore a pitch to put two on with one out, but Lowry bowed up with a strikeout and a popup to limit the damage and send Oklahoma’s offense back to the plate in the third with a 4-2 advantage.

Minor’s opportunistic baserunning saw OU extend the lead again in the fifth.

The freshman doubled with two outs to bring Parker back up. Parker hit a ball toward the gap on the right side, and Oklahoma State transfer Tallen Edwards was unable to get a glove on the ball at second.

The error gave Minor enough time to round third and score to go up 5-2.

Edwards made up for the miscue in the fifth.

She dropped a double down the foul line in right field to drive in third baseman Kenedy Powell from first.

Heavy-hitter Mya Perez then stepped in with a chance to tie the game, but she grounded out back to Lowry for the first out of the inning.

The OU left-hander again took her game to the next level in a tight situation.



She struck out Micaela Wark on three pitches with Edwards standing on third, then tossed her season-best seventh strikeout of the night to get out of the jam.

Lowry returned to tie her career-high in the bottom of the sixth, but shortly after recording her eighth strikeout, the game entered a weather delay with one down and a runner on first at 10:12 p.m.

A little more than 30 minutes later, it was announced the game would be suspended.