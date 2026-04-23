Oklahoma Announces Time, Network Change for Game 3 of Georgia Series

NORMAN — The series finale between No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 15 Georgia this weekend has been moved up.

Sunday’s game between the Sooners and Bulldogs — Game 3 of OU’s final home series of the 2026 season — will now begin at 12:30 p.m. The game was originally slated to begin at 1 p.m.

In addition to the time change, the television broadcast for the game has been altered. The contest will be aired on SEC Network; it was scheduled to be shown exclusively on SEC Network+.

Oklahoma’s series against the Bulldogs will be its fourth of SEC play. In conference home games, the Sooners are 8-1. Oklahoma has won all three of its home conference series thus far, taking down Auburn, Kentucky and Arkansas.

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The Sooners enter the penultimate week of the regular season tied atop the SEC standings at 15-3 in league play. Alabama is the other squad with a 15-3 conference record, and there is no head-to-head tiebreaker between the Sooners and Crimson Tide, as the schools will not play in the regular season.

Most recently, Oklahoma took two games of three at home against then-No. 6 Arkansas. The Sooners dropped the second game of their series against the Razorbacks before responding with an 11-1, mercy-rule win in the rubber match on Sunday.

Georgia comes into its series against OU with a 10-8 conference record. The Bulldogs lost two games of three against Texas over the weekend after winning a series against Missouri the week before.

In the NFCA/Go Rout Coaches, eight schools for the SEC are ranked in the top 15: Oklahoma (No. 1), Alabama (3), Florida (5), Texas (7), Tennessee (8), Arkansas (9), Texas A&M (11) and Georgia (15).

The Sooners will conclude their regular season on the road against Texas A&M from April 30 to May 2.

Oklahoma is looking to return to the top of the college softball mountain, as the Sooners saw their four-year national championship streak come to an end in 2025. OU lost to Texas Tech in the Women’s College World Series semifinals before Texas eventually won the national title.

The Sooners have won four of the last five Division I national championships, and Patty Gasso has won eight WCWS championships as OU’s head coach. Oklahoma has made it to the Women's College World Series every year since 2016.