Oklahoma Run Rules UAPB, Ties Home Run Record to Close Non-Conference Schedule

NORMAN — Isabela Emerling's power streak continues.

Emerling homered for the fourth consecutive game, hitting a three-run blast in the fourth inning to help Oklahoma tie the NCAA and program records for home runs in a season and lifting the top-ranked Sooners to a 9-0, five-inning win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday.

At Love's Field, three OU pitchers also combined for the Sooners' first no-hitter of the season.

Freshmen Allyssa Parker and Lexi McDaniel also homered for the Sooners (43-6).

Sydney Barker nearly broke the record in the fourth, driving the 3-1 pitch to the warning track in right before it was caught.

After a quick first, the Sooners generated offense quickly in the second, as Parker jumped on the third pitch of the inning to put Oklahoma on the board.

The home run, to center, was Parker's 11th of the season.

McDaniel then followed with a solo shot to left center on a 3-1 pitch to make it 2-0 and give the Sooners 160 home runs on the season — only the third team in NCAA history to reach that mark.

The Sooners added two more runs later in the inning, scoring on Chaney Helton's single to deep center and Kai Minor's groundout RBI.

OU added five in the fourth on Minor's sacrifice fly, Ella Parker's pinch-hit RBI single and then Emerling's home run.

After three consecutive walks, Tia Milloy drove in another run with a sacrifice fly.

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Helton finished 2-for-2 with a run and and RBI.

Allyssa Parker and Barker drew two walks each as OU finished with six hits and eight walks.

Sooners coach Patty Gasso started Miali Guachino in the circle aginst the Golden Lions and Guachino was excellent, striking out five with one walk and one hit by pitch in two innings.

Kierston Deal then came on in relief and went two scoreless innings, striking out four with a walk before giving way to freshman Berkley Zache in the fifth.

Zache worked a 1-2-3 fifth on just eight pitches to give the Sooners their first no-hitter of the season.

The Sooners resume SEC play Friday, opening a three-game series against No. 15 Georgia, at 6:30 p.m. at Love's FIeld.

Oklahoma enters the weekend tied with Alabama at 15-3 for the lead in the SEC standings with six games remaining.