Oklahoma Announces Transfer of Freshman Phenom Cydney Sanders

Sanders announced her decision last week on social media, and Wednesday her transfer was made official as Patty Gasso called her "a great fit."

Oklahoma went 59-3 last year and won its second straight national championship.

Did the Sooners just get even better?

All-American Cydney Sanders, a first baseman this past season at Arizona State, has officially signed to play for Patty Gasso and the Sooners. She announced the transfer three days ago via social media.

“I think every coach in the country was picking up their phone when they saw Cydney’s name in the portal,” Gasso said in an OU press release. “She was a perfect fit for our needs with some of the power we lost from our outgoing senior class.

Cydney Sanders via Twitter

“She put up tremendous numbers her freshman season leading to her being named a first-team All-American. She’ll come into this program and easily pick up some of what we lost, but be able to make her own path. She’s a great fit and we’re very excited about her future as a Sooner.”

OU graduated former transfer Taylon Snow from her post at first base, as well as backup first baseman (and backup catcher) Lynnsie Elam.

Sanders, a product of San Marcos, CA, was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and was a finalist for the 2022 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year that went to OU pitcher Jordy Bahl. Sanders posted a .984 fielding percentage.

Sanders started all 54 games for ASU as a freshman in 2022 and led the Sun Devils in home runs (21), RBIs (63), slugging percentage (.952), walks (45) and total bases (139). Her 21 home runs broke an Arizona State single-season record and ranked 12th nationally while her slugging percentage ranked third and her on-base percentage fifth. Sanders’ .425 batting average ranked in the top 25 nationally.

“I chose Oklahoma to live out my dream of competing at the Women’s College World Series,” Sanders said in the press release. “I’m looking forward to playing at the highest level with the top players in softball.”

Sanders will have three years of eligibility in Norman and joins ASU teammate Alynah Torres and Michigan pitcher Alex Storako as vital transfer additions for OU in 2023.