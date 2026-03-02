Record Watch: Oklahoma's Offense has 2021 Sooners' Records in Play

NORMAN — Oklahoma softball’s offensive barrage through 21 games has been something to behold, even by the Sooners’ lofty standards.

Patty Gasso’s team is hitting .465 with 86 home runs, a .964 slugging percentage and a .558 on-base percentage.

The Sooners are doing it up and down the lineup.

All 14 OU position players who have appeared in a game this season have at least three home runs, all have driven in at least 13 runs, and only one hitter is hitting below .400.

Oklahoma’s 86 home runs are far and away the most in the country.

Only three programs have even half as many home runs as the Sooners. UCLA has 60, Florida 55 and Texas Tech 45.

The schedule gets harder once SEC play begins March 13 at home against Auburn, but this offense certainly looks like it’ll keep on rolling.

Oklahoma has 34 games remaining on its schedule, plus the SEC Tournament the NCAA postseason.

The standard for college softball offenses was the 2021 Oklahoma squad, which starred Jocelyn Alo, Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen and more.

Those Sooners set NCAA records for runs, home runs, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and total bases.

The 2021 Oklahoma team scored 20 or more runs five times.

This year’s Sooners have already reached that mark, including twice reaching at least 30 runs and once more coming just short at 29.

Oklahoma had scored 30 or more runs just twice before in program history entering this season.

Here’s a look at how this year’s OU squad stacks up to those records, plus where Kendall Wells stands in a chase to set the freshman mark for home runs.

Read More Oklahoma Softball

Runs

Record: 638, Oklahoma 2021

2026 Sooners: 294 (Leader: Kasidi Pickering, 33)

Home Runs

Record: 161, Oklahoma 2021

2026 Sooners: 86 (Leader: Kendall Wells, 15)

Slugging Percentage

Record: .778, Oklahoma 2021

2026 Sooners: .964 (Leader: Chaney Helton, 1.176)

On-Base Percentage

Record: .490, Oklahoma 2021

2026 Sooners: .558 (Leader: Kasidi Pickering, .640)

Total Bases

Record: 1,279, Oklahoma 2021

2026 Sooners: 585 (Leader: Kendall Wells, 72)

Freshman Home Runs

Record: 30, Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma) 2018; Lauren Chamberlain (Oklahoma) 2012; Kelly Majam (Hawaii) 2010

Contender: 15, Kendall Wells