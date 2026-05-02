Oklahoma Clinches Share of SEC Regular Season Title With Victory Over Texas A&M

Oklahoma clinched a share of the SEC regular season title in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Sooners jumped out to a three-run lead after stringing hits together in the fourth, but back-to-back homers off OU starter Miali Guachino tied things back up in the fifth.

Freshman star Kai Minor ensured the game had another twist.

She delivered with a two-out triple in the sixth to score Ailana Agbayani and put the Sooners back in front.

major speed 🏎️@KaiMoney2025 go-ahead RBI triple scores Lana from first! pic.twitter.com/WHB3eU99N9 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 2, 2026

The Aggies put two on in the sixth, but reliever Audrey Lowry was able to close the inning with a grounder and a strikeout to keep the lead intact.

She returned to the circle again in the seventh to notch the 4-3 victory as OU defended its 2025 SEC regular season crown.

No. 1 Oklahoma improved to 47-7 overall on the year and 19-4 in SEC play. The Sooners will claim sole possession of the SEC regular season title with either an Alabama loss against South Carolina on Saturday or a victory in the second game of the doubleheader in College Station.

No. 14 Texas A&M dropped to 36-15 with the loss and 16-7 in conference action.

The Aggies were the first to threaten in the first inning.

Micaela Wark drew a two-out walk to put a pair on for KK Dement.

Guachino fell behind 2-0, but she was able to battle back to a full count before getting Dement to fly out to left to end the inning.

The Sooners were unable to do anything with Kendall Wells’ leadoff single in the second, and the freshman star didn’t get a chance to swing the bat in the fourth.

Ella Parker drew a walk to start the inning, then Texas A&M elected to intentionally walk Wells not to avoid a record-tying homer, but to get to Kasidi Pickering, who entered the weekend in a slump.

That decision proved costly.

Pickering muscled the 0-2 delivery into right to score a run and leave Dayton with runners on the corners.

Patty Gasso had a surprise for Texas A&M.

She had Abby Dayton drop a squeeze bunt with Wells on third, but the catcher got a perfect jump and she slid to the back of the plate to avoid the tag from her counterpart, Ariel Kowalewski.

K Wells, let me squeeze right bye ya! pic.twitter.com/2t2FnkdqeM — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 2, 2026

Texas A&M challenged the call, but it was confirmed to give OU the 2-0 lead before Lexi McDaniel added another with a pinch-hit single.

Pinch Hit McRibbie is always on the menu👏@LexiMcDaniel2 pic.twitter.com/6k1aeAPUc3 — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 2, 2026

With a little momentum in the dugout, Guachino kept things rolling by retiring the Aggies in order in the fourth.

Wells drew a two-out walk in the fifth, then Pickering wore a pitch to put two on for Dayton, but the Sooners were unable to add to the lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, Wells was at the center of a scary moment.

Texas A&M third baseman Kennedy Powell popped the ball up in foul territory toward her dugout, and Wells tried to lay out to make an athletic catch.

In the process of the dive, Wells collided with the gate protecting the top step of the Aggie dugout, and she remained down on the ground for a few moments.

She eventually was able to get up under her own power, and after Oklahoma’s training staff cleaned what appeared to be blood off her right hand, she returned to the game without missing a pitch.

But things unraveled for Guachino after the stoppage.

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Powell hammered a two-run shot to right to cut the deficit to 3-2, and OU pitching coach Jennifer Rocha appeared to think about replacing Guachino with a reliever.

Rocha stuck with the right-hander, which proved to be a mistake.

Tallen Edwards went back-to-back with Powell to tie the game 3-3, and Oklahoma brought ace Audrey Lowry into the game.

The Sooners opted to walk Perez again, then Lowry got to work.

She got Wark to fly out to right, then sat Dement down looking to send the game to the sixth.

Agbayani reached on a fielder’s choice to set the table for Minor in the sixth.

OU shortstop Gabbie Garcia dropped a throw from Isabela Emerling on a fielder’s choice to give the Aggies a pair of baserunners in the bottom half ot he inning with one out, but Lowry was unbothered. She rolled Frankie Vrazel into another grounder and then struck out Powell to bring Oklahoma’s offense to the plate one final time.

Texas A&M intentionally walked Wells with one out and the Sooners were unable to add any insurance, but Lowry closed out the victory after the final out of the game was reviewed twice by the umpires.

Guachino allowed three runs on five hits and gave up two walks and hit one batter while striking out two in 4 1/3 innings of work.

Lowry gave up two hits in her 2 2/3 inning appearance, and her only walk was the intentional walk. She also struck out two of the 13 batters she faced.

Wells finished the contest 1-for-1 with three walks as five different Sooners accounted for the team’s hits.

The Sooners and the Aggies will conclude the series later on Saturday at 4 p.m.