Oklahoma Explodes for 21 Runs in the Third Inning Against Alabama State

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s third inning against Alabama State was record-setting.

The Sooners scored 21 runs in the frame, which is the second-most in NCAA Division I softball history.

It broke OU’s previous record of 17 runs in an inning, scored against Texas Tech in 2021.

Oklahoma downed Alabama State 29-6 in five innings at Love’s Field.

Freshman Kendall Wells homered twice and totaled four RBIs. Chaney Helton led the team with seven RBIs, and Lexi McDaniel drove in five runs.

Despite the offensive explosion, the game started with more struggles in the circle for Kierston Deal.

The Hornets, who had scored three runs total in the first two meetings with the Sooners this weekend, hit a grand slam off Deal in the first inning.

Deal allowed two singles and hit a batter before allowing the one-out bomb to Braylin Cook.

The senior allowed another homer in the third, which was the fifth deep shot given up by Deal in 9 1/3 total innings of work this year.

Thankfully for Oklahoma, the offense kept everyone out of any real trouble.

OU immediately responded with five runs in the bottom of the first to retake the lead.

Allyssa Parker’s leadoff walk turned into a run thanks to the first homer of the game from Wells.

The Sooners then loaded up the bases with a pair of walks and a single, which allowed Kai Minor to plate a run on a fielder’s choice.

Tia Milloy then put the Sooners back on top with a two-RBI single, and the offense did more damage in the second inning.

Wells looked at three balls before annihilating a 3-1 delivery for her second homer of the game, which brought her season total up to 15.

The Hornets’ solo shot in the third cut Oklahoma’s lead to 6-5, but the OU bats exploded the third.

Emerling led the frame off with her seventh homer of the year, then Helton turned a pair of walks into two runs with a two-RBI single.

Wells drew a bases-loaded walk, then McDaniel belted a no-doubter grand slam to left field to put the Sooners on top 14-5.

Helton homered and McDaniel reached on a fielder’s choice that scored another, then Emerling came up again and plated another with an RBI-single, then Helton drew a bases-loaded walk.

Dayton closed out the 21-run outburst with another grand slam, and the Sooners took a 27-5 lead into the fourth.

Milloy and Helton tacked on another two runs in the fourth on RBI-singles to put the cherry on top of the victory.

Berkley Zache entered the game in the fifth. She allowed one hit on one run and closed the game with a strikeout.

The Sooners will close out their opening weekend at Love’s Field on Sunday against Southeastern Louisiana at 12:30 p.m.