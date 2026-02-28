NORMAN — Lexi McDaniel hammered two third-inning home runs as Oklahoma pourded it on Alabama State once again Friday, beating the Hornets 23-3 in five innings at Love's Field.

The sixth-ranked Sooners hit seven home runs to run their season total to 72.

Sydney Barker got the scoring going with a 239-foot two-run homer to center with one out in the first. The home run was Barker's third of the season.

Then after the Sooners loaded the bases with two outs, Tia Milloy delivered a grand slam to the very back of the batter's eye shrubbery in center field.

The 263-foot home run was Milloy's third of the season.

She later added another, a no-doubt two-run homer, a 245-footer, to center in the fourth.

T9 SLAM 💣



• 263 feet

• 79 mph exit velo

• 24 degree launch angle@tia_milloy pic.twitter.com/8twAVTMqPe — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 27, 2026

Chaney Helton, making her first start of the season, nearly hit a solo shot to make it back to back, but Alabama State's Jaibriel Terrell leapt at the wall to pull Helton's drive back in and end the inning.

The Hornets' dugout went even crazier in the top of the second when Ayana Frank touched up Miali Guachino for a solo home run for Alabama State's first run of the weekend.

After scoring at least six runs in their first five at-bats against Alabama State in the series — all four innings of Thursday's 32-0 wun in the series opener and Friday's first inning — the Sooners were held without a run in the second.

Kasidi Pickering and Gabbie Garcia popped up on the infield and Barker lined out to short to end the 1-2-3 inning.

Lexi McDaniel crushed a 232-foot solo homer to left to lead off the third. It was McDaniel's third home run of the season and second of the day.

Isabela Emerling then followed with a homer to right, her sixth of the season, to make it 8-1 Sooners.

3 HR Day Lexi McDaniel 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/0fMKNFWMXj — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 28, 2026

Read More Oklahoma Softball

Oklahoma was far from done in the inning.

Three consecutive walks loaded the bases before Helton drove in a run with a groundout.

Pickering followed with a two-run double, Garcia delivered an RBI single, abd Barker doubled in a run before McDaniel drilled a 226-foot home run to left center to make it 15-1.

McDaniel finished 4 for 4 with four runs and three RBIs.

Kierston Deal came on in relief of Guachino in the fourth and struggled once again, allowing a leadoff double before retirning the next two batters. Talee Sims then hammered a two-run homer to right center, once again sending the Hornets pouring from their dugout in celebration.

Helton delivered a one-out, 221-foot home run to left center in the fourth.

Perhaps the coolest moment of the night came shortly after Helton's home run when Allyssa Parker stepped to the plate.

Parker's at-bat was announced over the public address system by her younger sister, Zoeigh, who was serving as the Sooners' junior PA announcer for the inning.

Milloy finished 2 for 3 with six RBIs and three runs.

Guachino improved to 5-0 with the win. The second-inning home run off her was the only hit she surrendered. She struck out five with one walk.

Sydney Berzon threw a scoreless fifth to finish off the game.

The Sooners resume play against Sam Houston State at 2 p.m. Saturday at Love's Field, followed by a 5:30 p.m. game against Alabama State.