Oklahoma Lands First Commitment of 2028 Class

Patty Gasso and her Oklahoma Sooners are officially underway in the 2028 recruiting class.

OU landed a commitment from middle infielder Braylyn Saenz on Monday.

The Moore, Okla., product is rated as the No. 41 player in the country per Softball America, and she’s the 13th-ranked player at her position.

Gasso sent out her signature “Go Boomer” on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday night, and Saenz’s commitment post quickly followed on Instagram.

“I have decided to commit to the University of Oklahoma to further my academic and softball career," she said in her commitment post on Instagram.

“First and foremost I want to thank my Lord and Savior because without him none of this is possible,” she added. "I couldn't see him working through my journey at times, but he was in every part working it all together for his plan. I kept my faith and I kept working and I'm just so grategul and thankful.

"Next I want to thank my mom and dad for all the sacrifices they have made for me and making this even be a possibility,” she said.

Saenz was part of a big recruiting weekend for the Sooners.

She was joined on her visit by pitcher Sophia Schlader, who is rated as the No. 3-overall player in the class, outfielder Caelyn Campos, the No. 4 player, and infielder Gia Ryan, the No. 22 player.

Oklahoma currently has three players committed in the 2027 class, one year ahead of Saenz.

The top-overall prospect, outfielder Finlee Williams, committed to the Sooners last September along with Riley Hilliard, the No. 9-overall player and the top catcher, and infielder Emma Reynolds, who is rated as the No. 25-overall player per Softball America.

The biggest win in OU’s 2027 class is already on campus.

Local star Juliana “Goose” Hutchens committed last September, but she reclassified to join the program this year to immediately contribute.

Before reclassifying, Hutchens was the No. 1 player in the 2027 class. After making the move, she ended as the No. 2 player in the 2026 recruiting class, behind fellow OU signee, outfielder Payton Westra.

Westra, Hutchens, Saenz and all of the Sooners’ other commits and signees will now have five years to work with Gasso and her coaching staff as a part of the NCAA’s new five-for-five eligibility model.

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