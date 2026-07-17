How Juliana "Goose" Hutchens Can Help Oklahoma in 2027

Juliana "Goose" Hutchens' decision to reclassify comes at the perfect time for Oklahoma.

The Sooners and Hutchens announced that she would be joining a year early, moving from the 2027 recruiting class into OU's 2026 class, which will see the local product join the program this fall.

"I always trust God's timing!" Hutchens said on Thursday. "I am so excited for this new step in life."

The Wagoner, Okla., native has been on the national radar for years. She was rated the top-overall recruit in the 2027 class by Softball America before she reclassified (which leaves another OU pledge, outfielder Finlee Williams, as the new No. 1 recruit).

Hutchens made an impact with Iowa Premier Fastpitch in travel ball, and she earned a spot on the 2026 United States U-18 Women’s National Team.

Her power jumps off the page.

Hutchens was expected to factor into Oklahoma's powerful lineup the moment she stepped on campus, an expectation that won't change despite arriving a year early.

Head coach Patty Gasso and associate head coach and hitting coach JT Gasso are no strangers to giving every piece of the lineup an opportunity to impress throughout the non-conference slate, which will give Hutchens a chance to compete for the starting designated hitter spot that was vacated by the departure of Kasidi Pickering to Texas Tech.

And while a bat of Hutchens' caliber is a welcome addition to any lineup, Hutchens can fill a necessary role for the Sooners as a true freshman.

Kendall Wells emerged as a superstar last year at catcher, and though she was healthy all year, Wells had an experienced backup behind the plate in Isabela Emerling.

Emerling graduated, however, and the Sooners' only catcher addition via the transfer portal was former Loyola Chicago catcher Abbie Gregus.

Gregus made 50 appearances last season for the Ramblers, starting 48 games. She hit .195 with five doubles, one home run and nine RBIs.

Hutchens will never be pigeonholed into a role as simply a backup, but her ability to step in for Wells and give her days off, even if Wells still hits as OU's designated player, could be huge in keeping Wells as fresh as possible when the Sooners get to the business end of the season in May.

That utility will be huge for Gasso, and Oklahoma fans will get to enjoy Hutchens' talents at Love's Field a year earlier than expected.

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