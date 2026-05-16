Oklahoma's Miali Guachino Shuts Down Kansas to Move Sooners Closer to Regional Title

NORMAN — Miali Guachino shut down Kansas' lineup and the offense gave her plenty of support as Oklahoma rolled to a 9-0, five-inning run-rule win over the Jayhawks on Saturday at Love's Field.

The Sooners (50-8) will plenty Binghamton, Kansas or Michigan at 2 p.m. Sunday needing to win one game in two chances to advance to the Super Regional.

After Kasidi Pickering hit a homer in Friday's 11-0 win over Binghamton, Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said she felt good about where Pickering was at the plate after an extended slump.

Pickering proved her coach right in the second.

After a scoreless first inning — their first inning without multiple runs in the tournament — the Sooners wasted no time getting on the board in the second.

Gabbie Garcia drew a leadoff walk, and then Pickering crushed Chloe Barber's 2-2 offering 272 feet to right to put Oklahoma up 2-0.

The home run was Pickering's 19th of the season and second in as many games.

Isabela Emerling then jumped on the first pitch she saw, with a 239-foot home run to center to extend the lead.

Emerling's home run was also her 19th of the season and the 180th home run of the season for the Sooners.

punch once, punch again!



13th instance of back-to-back homers this year!



📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/ulTBttrBHN — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 16, 2026

The Sooners blew the game open in the fourth, with Pickering drawing a leadoff walk before Emerling and Abby Dayton delivered back-to-back RBI doubles.

Three batters later, Kai Minor extended her hitting streak to seven with an RBI single to left. Garcia then delivered a two-run single before the Sooners made it 9-0 on a wild pitch.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

That was more than enough support for Guachino, who held Kansas to one hit, walking none and striking out six in five innings to improve to 15-2.

After allowing a leadoff single in the second, Guachino retired the next 12 hitters to finish off the game.

The Sooners had an unusual error to start the game. Dayton was brought into the infield as a fifth infielder for Kansas leadoff hitter Presley Limbaugh's at-bat.

Limbaugh grounded hard up the middle, Guachino deflected it slightly, and Dayton fielded it on the left side of second base but her throw to first was offline, allowing Limbaugh to reach base.

Binghamton faces Michigan in an elimination game shortly at Love's Field, with Kansas taking on the winner of that game in another elimination game later Saturday.