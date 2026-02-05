Oklahoma Opens 2026 With Four Big 12 Battles in Arizona

The Sooners are ready to tackle the 2026 season.

At least Patty Gasso thinks so.

No. 3 Oklahoma opens the season with a four-game swing through Arizona that will feature one contest against Arizona State and three bouts with No. 17 Arizona.

Seven new Sooners, five freshmen and two transfers, will have an opportunity to make their OU debuts over the weekend, but Gasso’s team returns a majority of their production at the plate.

Over 80 percent of Oklahoma’s hits, total bases, RBIs and home runs are back in 2026, and everyone is expected to take a step forward this season.

“Our team is strong,” Gasso said last Saturday. “… It’s a game-changer. Again, the strength of this team and their swings—I would not want to be an OU pitcher having to face this lineup over and over, like daily. There’s just, what can you do?

“The swings are good, and they’re powerful, and they’re smart. I think, again, our experience last year has really helped us learn about being better hitters.”

How to Watch OU Softball in Arizona

Thursday vs. Arizona State: 7:15 p.m., ESPN+

7:15 p.m., ESPN+ Friday vs. Arizona: 5 p.m., ESPN+

5 p.m., ESPN+ Saturday vs. Arizona: 6 p.m., ESPN+

6 p.m., ESPN+ Sunday vs. Arizona: 12 p.m., ESPN+

Oklahoma’s physical gains should be paired with mental strides.

The Sooners relied on numerous players last year, either in their first year with the program after transferring in — Abby Dayton, Ailana Agbayani and Isabela Emerling — or who were playing college softball for the first time — Gabbie Garcia, Sydney Barker, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Audrey Lowry, Tia Milloy and Chaney Helton — as freshmen.

Comfort brings more confidence, as does the addition of this year’s highly-rated freshman class.

"I'm super excited coming into my sophomore year,” Garcia said. “We've got a great incoming freshman class, which I'm excited to experience and play along with. But I mean, how can I not be confident with the team I have behind me?"

Freshman Kendall Wells will likely make her debut behind the plate at some point during the weekend, as will outfielder Kai Minor.

True freshman catcher Kendall Wells wowed Oklahoma fans with plenty of power during the Sooners' fall scrimmages. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OU’s new-look pitching staff will be on full display as well.

Kierston Deal returns alongside Lowry, but the Sooners added LSU transfer Sydney Berzon and Ole Miss transfer Miali Guachino, who both bring SEC experience.

Freshmen pitchers Allyssa Parker and Berkley Zache also hope to make their regular-season debuts this weekend.

Regardless of who gets handed the ball, however, Oklahoma’s pitching staff is just thankful to take on batters other than their own teammates.

“I’m super excited to see all of us as one staff,” Deal said. “Getting to face other people besides our team. We love our offense; they’re really good. We’re excited to face some new batters this weekend. I’m just super excited.

“Everyone brings a little something different to the table. We’re able to feed off each other, talk through things, help each other. Be able to encourage each other as well. I’m really excited to see our staff come together this year.”