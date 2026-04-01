Oklahoma Rolls Wichita State in Midweek Contest at Love's Field

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offense continued to roll in its first home contest following a seven-game road trip.

The Sooners plated four runs in the first inning, but had to reassert themselves after an outburst from Wichita State in the third.

Patty Gasso’s team stabilized the situation, adding a pair of runs in the fifth to support Jennifer Rocha’s pitching staff in her first game back at Love’s Field after returning to the OU dugout against LSU.

Kendall Wells’ homer capped off the night with a homer in the sixth to close out a 12-3 victory in six innings.





It was the 27th home run of the season for Wells, which is an SEC single-season record.

The Sooners jumped on Wichita State early.

Kia Minor, who reprised her role as OU’s leadoff hitter, drew a leadoff walk, and then she immediately got herself into scoring position by stealing second base.

Kendall Wells drew a one-out walk to give Oklahoma a pair of baserunners, then Wichita State first baseman Trinity Allen was unable to get a glove on Gabbie Garcia’s rocket to first, an error that allowed Minor to score and Wells to advance to third.

Kasidi Pickering then cleared the bases to drive in two more runs and put Oklahoma on top 3-0, and Pickering herself touched the plate two batters later courtesy of an Ailana Agbayani single.

OU then loaded the bases up for Minor with two outs, but the talented freshman grounded out to second to end the inning.

Senior pitcher Sydney Berzon got the start in the circle for the Sooners, and she had to get out of her first jam in the second.

Kammie Smith led the inning off with a double, then Johanna Schroeder put another aboard with a one-out walk.

Berzon didn’t flinch.

She induced a pair of slow-rollers, and OU’s infield handled business to keep the Shockers off the board.

There was nothing Oklahoma’s defense could do in the third, however.

Carl Albert High School product Ausha Moore took Berzon deep with one out to get one run back for the Shockers.

In the next at-bat, catcher Gabby Scott singled through the right side to put a runner on for another Oklahoman.

Smith, a Sapulpa native, clubbed the second homer of the inning off Berzon to cut OU’s lead to 4-3.

Berzon got one more ground ball to end the inning, but she was replaced by Audrey Lowry in the fourth.

Lowry settled things back down, giving Oklahoma’s offense time to get going again in the fifth.

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Pickering added on to her nice night with a solo shot.

Two batters later, Agbayani hit her sixth home run of the season to put OU up 6-3.

The long ball was the Sooners’ 135th of the season, which passed Arizona’s 2009 squad for sixth all-time in home runs hit in a single season by a team.

Abby Dayton’s walk and Ella Parker’s single gave Wells a pair of baserunners for her sixth-inning blast, and Isabela Emerling ended the contest with a three-run shot.

The Sooners will be back in action this weekend against Kentucky. The series-opener is scheduled to start on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Love’s Field.