Oklahoma's Kasidi Pickering Staying Present as she Emerges From Extended Slump

NORMAN — Kasidi Pickering didn’t do much to address the question.

After Oklahoma’s 11-0 win over Binghamton on Friday at Love's Field, where Pickering broke out of an extended slump with a 2 for 2 performance with a home run, two runs and two RBIs.

Pickering was asked about emerging from the funk.

“I think as a team we all just talked about, this is a new start to the season,” Pickering said. “This is the last fourth of the season so just coming out today is a fresh start and we practiced all week so we were prepared for it.”

Pickering might not have done much to address her own bounce-back performance, but her performance during the game certainly looked like it was a new start for the junior.

In the first inning, she belted a two-run homer on an 0-2 pitch to give the Sooners a 4-0 lead.

Two innings later, she delivered a leadoff single on a 1-0 pitch, coming around to score two batters later on Ailana Agbayani’s two-run single.

“She is completely fine,” Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said of Pickering. “She is right where she needs to be and I don’t have to worry about her because she is that kind of player that can set herself back up and reset, and she’s done that, so she’s good to go.”

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The multi-hit game was Pickering’s first since March 31 against Wichita State after having 16 multi-hit games in the Sooners’ first 38 games of the season.

In her previous 12 games heading into Friday’s regional opener, Pickering was just 5 of 36 (.139) with just one double and one home run, two runs and five RBIs.

Later, Pickering did open up a bit about the process she tried to maintain during the first real slump of her collegiate career.

“I mean, it was a long drought, I guess you could say, so just being present in practice and just knowing that you can’t change the past,” Pickering said. “So whatever happens, just work on the next at-bat.”

Pickering is hoping to continue to show she’s heading in the right direction when the third-seeded Sooners continue their regional run when they take on Kansas at 2 p.m. Saturday at Love’s Field.

A win there would leave Oklahoma one win away from a 16th consecutive Super Regionals appearance.

Pickering's home run against Binghamton was her 18th of the season, tying her career high from last season and her two RBIs from that home run gave her a career-high 58. That passed her total of 57 from last season.