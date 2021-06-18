Oklahoma Announces Transfer Portal Addition

North Texas star pitcher Hope Trautwein, who pitched a perfect game with 21 strikeouts this year, will join the Sooners in 2022.

Oklahoma has landed — quite literally — the perfect pitcher to replace Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile.

OU announced the addition of graduate transfer Hope Trautwein from the University of North Texas on Friday.

Softball fans will remember her as the pitcher who struck out 21 of 21 batters in hurling a perfect game this season.

"We're extremely excited to add Hope Trautwein to this pitching staff," softball coach Patty Gasso said in a press release. "She brings experience and leadership, which will be really important for this young staff that we have coming in and those returning."

Trautwein, who gets to Norman with one year of eligibility remaining, leaves North Texas as its career leader in ERA, wins, opponent batting average and Ks per 7 innings. She was named back-to-back Conference USA Pitcher of the Year and earned a spot on the first-team NFCA All-South Region team this season.

"I'm excited to join Oklahoma softball because of the people and culture," Trautwein said in the press release. "In the past when playing against OU, they have always been a class-act program with players who genuinely love the game, and they have extended a hand to me to join one of the best teams in history.

"Coach Gasso, Coach (Jen) Rocha, and Coach JT (Gasso) are incredible competitors and people, and they treat others with kindness and grace. I am excited to join the other girls and play hard for my last year!"

The Pflugerville, TX, product made national news in April when she tossed a perfect game and struck out all 21 batters faced in UNT's game versus Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

That made her the first pitcher in Division I softball history to record 21 strikeouts in a perfect game. She put together a 46-12 record over the last three seasons and is a four-time member of the All-Conference USA team.

"After meeting Hope, she's a perfect fit for our program," Patty Gasso said. "She's an established, successful pitcher from North Texas who has won some big games in her career. We're looking forward to her boosting this program in 2022 with her style and athleticism."