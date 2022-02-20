Oklahoma Softball: Jocelyn Alo Ties Lauren Chamberlain's NCAA HR Record

OU's senior slugger smashes her 95th career home run as the Sooners run-rule Texas State on Sunday morning.

Jocelyn Alo hits No. 95 in Houston OU Athletics

For now, Jocelyn Alo shares a piece of history.

Oklahoma's senior slugger hit a titanic blast to tie former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain's NCAA career record with her 95th home run as the Sooners run-ruled Texas State 8-0 in the final game of the Houston Classic at Cougar Stadium.

Batting second in the first inning Sunday morning against Texas State, Alo smashed a 1-0 pitch from Jessica Mullins over the wall in center field.

Officials tried to locate the commemorative ball, but Alo hit it out of the facility and it reportedly rolled into a storm drain.

The home run scored leadoff hitter Jayda Coleman and gave the Sooners a quick 2-0 lead.

Chamberlain set her mark in 220 career games from 2012-15. Alo, a senior from Hauula, HI, reached it in 215.

Alo reached 95 in 634 at-bats, while Chamberlain hit her final home run in her final at-bat, No. 607.

Alo’s next two at-bats against the Bobcats were hard-hit line drives on the infield. With that two RBIs, Alo also set the school record for career runs batted in.

Alo’s blast was just the first of four two-run home runs on the day by the No. 1-ranked Sooners (10-0), who jumped to a quick lead against the Bobcats.

Taylon Snow followed Alo with a two-run shot that scored Kinzie Hansen and put OU up 4-0.

In the second inning, Tiare Jennings hit a two-run homer to center to score Alyssa Brito for a 6-0 Oklahoma lead.

Senior Grace Lyons ended the run-run with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, scoring Snow.

For the season, OU is outscoring its opponents 95-2.

The Sooners also got more dominant pitching against the Bobcats.

Sophomore Nicole May (3-0) started and scattered two hits over four innings with five strikeouts and zero walks.

Freshman Jordy Bahl pitched a perfect fifth in relief.