Fayetteville Frustration Ends with Drew Dickerson’s Grand Finale on Sunday

Sunday's matchup between ranked SEC foes Oklahoma and Arkansas followed much of the same script as Saturday's come-from-behind win for the Razorbacks, albeit with a slightly different ending.

"Slightly?" More like a "grand" ending.

With the Razorbacks answering every hit and run, tying the game in the sixth at seven, Drew Dickerson — who had already homered earlier in the game — understood the assignment. The Sooners had just taken a 9-7 lead with two outs but as Arkansas showed yesterday, that's not enough cushion.

Dickerson obliged by sending a ball out of Baum-Walker Stadium with bases loaded, a grand slam. Finally, Skip Johnson's crew could catch their breath in Fayetteville.

Oklahoma pitcher Cord Rager | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Cord Rager's day began on a high note. With four strike outs against the first eight batters, Rager helped the Sooners enjoy an early lead. Rager went five innings and surrendered a three-run homer just before his day was over — finishing with seven strikeouts and giving up four runs.

Deiten LaChance's big weekend continued with a three-run shot to put Oklahoma up 3-0 in the first inning. It was LaChance's third home run of the series and his eighth overall on the season. Dickerson followed suit in the second to extend the early lead at 4-0.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

LaChance earned an RBI single when Camden Johnson scored to increase the lead to 5-0.

Rager's first pitch of the bottom of the third got Arkansas on the board with a solo shot. A three-run home run in the fifth shortended the gap.

Brenden Brock helped provide more insurance for OU in the sixth with a solo home run, but Arkansas would storm back quickly when their chance to hit came up.

Oklahoma went through three pitchers, neither of which had many answers for the Razorbacks who plated three runs in the sixth to tie the game at 7.

Oklahoma infielder Camden Johnson throws to first base against Gonzaga. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

When it seemed like the game would go the way of Saturday's loss, Jaxon Willits launched a ball out of the park to put the Sooners up two at 9-7. It was Willits' fifth home run of the season.

The Sooners weren't done in the seventh. OU got bases loaded when Dickerson walked up to the batter's box.

Oklahoma had done all its damage in the seventh with two outs. Savvy plate performance led to a bases loaded sitatution. Dickerson had seen enough when he took a 1-2 pitch and crushed it out of the stadium for a grand slam.

OU led 14-7 when Arkansas was able to score two runs in the seventh. The Sooners would even surrender a solo home run in the eighth, but a comedy of errors committed by Arkansas in the ninth allowed OU to climb their lead back, leading 15-10.

The Sooners will finish up the regular season with a series against Tennessee at Bricktown Ballpark on Friday.