Oklahoma Hosts Ole Miss in Norman Once Again for Potential Playoff Primer

Earlier this year, Sooners On SI broke down Oklahoma's opponents in 2026. With spring football in the rearview window, how do the Sooners' foes look heading into the summer following their March/April practices? We continue with the Ole MIss Rebels.

As Oklahoma journeys deeper into November, the talent level keeps rising.

While Oklahoma worked to secure a pivotal player’s return for one final season, Ole Miss had already pulled off one of the offseason’s most impactful moves — locking in an extra year of eligibility for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Exit Lane Kiffin, enter Pete Golding. Well, that already happened before the College Football Playoff, but now the country waits to see if Golding will be able to continue his impressive run as a head coach into an offseason.

How did spring treat the Rebels? Even if Ole Miss appears strong on paper. OU does get the benefit of hosting the Rebels for a second straight season once November arrives.

The Injury Front

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Good news and bad news for Ole Miss during spring ball: The good is that no players will be dealing with injuries deep into the summer.

The bad news was that an "injury bug" plagued the offensive line, causing the defensive-minded coach to scale back on full-contact drills and practice during the spring to avoid further injury.

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While injuries weren't a large concern for Ole Miss this spring, they have to deal with replacing top-end talent — mostly on defense. Talents like edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, who transferred to LSU to follow Kiffin.

Ole Miss Strength

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) runs after Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Ole Miss won 34-26. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chambliss ranks among the best quarterbacks in the country, and the way he rises to the occasion in Ole Miss’ biggest games makes the Rebels dangerous every time he takes the field.

Even without Kiffin, Ole Miss was busy during the transfer portal in trying to replenish a great deal of skill talent that either exited the program or graduated.

Post-Spring Oklahoma Opponent Breakdowns

With Kewan Lacy in the backfield and tight ends Dae'Quan Wright and Luke Hasz, the Rebels' offense will no doubt be one of the tougher units Oklahoma will face.

If Golding is able to maintain his impressive control of the program he showcased during last season's College Football Playoff, the offense should still be one of the best in the country.

The Final Verdict

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Ole Miss has had Oklahoma’s number in the Sooners’ first two years in the SEC. Could a fortitous schedule factor — a second game in Norman in back-to-back years — finally get Oklahoma over the Rebels?

No matter the feelings prior to the game, Ole Miss may be one of the tougher games on the schedule for OU — including the first six-week crucible. Chambliss has proven to be that good, and despite the defensive departures, Ole Miss has proven to reload talent quickly.

Depending on Oklahoma's record at the time of the game, their match with the Rebels could prove to pivotal for either team's playoff chances. Last season for OU, this was the road game against Alabama.

OU will have the talent to combat Ole Miss, but the Rebels will have a sure-fire Heisman contender under center.