Oklahoma Softball's 2026 Schedule Announced
NORMAN — Oklahoma softball begins the 2026 season with 15 consecutive games away from home, playing in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas before returning to Love's Field.
The schedule was released Friday, and begins with a Feb. 5 road matchup against Arizona State.
The Sooners then play four games in Arizona the remainder of the opening weekend, including one at Arizona.
After five games at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic two weeks later, including matchups against Duke and Washington, Oklahoma returns home for a pair of games against Sam Houston State on Feb. 27-28 to kick off the Love's Field slate.
The rest of the home non-conference schedule includes games against Southeastern Louisiana, Louisiana, Abilene Christian, Tulsa and Wichita State.
The Sooners will take on Bedlam rivals Oklahoma State at Oklahoma City's Devon Park on April 15.
OU's SEC slate, unveiled in September, begins with a home series against Auburn on March 13-15 and includes home series against Kentucky, Arkansas and Georgia. The Sooners will play Ole Miss, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M on the road in conference play.
The Sooners went 17-7 in its inaugural SEC season, winning the conference title and a share of the SEC Tournament title (the championship game was canceled due to rain).
OU returns 13 players from the team that made it to the Women's College World Series semifinals last season, including Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering and Gabbie Garcia.
Game times, ticket information and television assignments have yet to be announced.
Oklahoma Softball 2026 Schedule
Feb. 5: at Arizona State
Feb. 6: vs. Utah State!
Feb. 7: vs. Howard!
Feb. 7: vs. Utah State!
Feb. 8: at Arizona
Feb. 13: vs. Montana#
Feb. 13: at New Mexico State
Feb. 14: vs. Idaho State#
Feb. 14: vs. Minnesota#
Feb. 15: at UTEP
Feb. 19: vs. Cal State Fullerton^
Feb. 19: vs. San Diego State^
Feb. 20: vs. Duke^
Feb. 21: vs. Long Beach State^
Feb. 22: vs. Washington^
Feb. 27: Sam Houston State
Feb. 28: Sam Houston State
March 1: Southeastern Louisiana
March 3: at North Texas
March 6: Louisiana
March 7: Abilene Christian
March 7: Louisiana
March 8: Abilene Christian
March 11: Tulsa
March 13-15: Auburn*
March 18: at Memphis
March 20-22: at Ole Miss*
March 27-29: at LSU*
March 31: vs. Wichita State
April 2-4: Kentucky*
April 10-12: at Texas*
April 15: Oklahoma State@
April 17-19: Arkansas*
April 24-26: Georgia*
April 30-May 2: at Texas A&M*
May 5-9: SEC Tournament, Lexington, Kentucky
May 15-17: NCAA Regionals
May 21-24: NCAA Super Regionals
May 28-June 5: Women's College World Series@
! at University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona
# at New Mexico State
^ At Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic, Cathedral City, California
*SEC Game
@ at Devon Park, Oklahoma City