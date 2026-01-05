Former Oklahoma WR Jayden Gibson Transferring to SEC Foe, per Report

Former Sooner wideout Jayden Gibson is reportedly heading across the conference.

Gibson, who did not appear in a game for OU in 2025, will transfer to South Carolina, per a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables revealed on Oct. 15 that Gibson was no longer a part of the program. On Dec. 8, Gibson confirmed a report from Fawcett that he would be entering the transfer portal.

Injuries plagued the last two years of Gibson’s time in Norman.

He missed the entire 2024 season with a knee injury before he was able to practice during the spring. Gibson, though, suffered a setback in regards to his injury, per Venables.

“Jayden was working some routes on air and might have had a small setback,” Venables said on March 25. “We'll get the final word back on that. So I don't want to really say anything in that regard.”

Gibson’s best season came in 2023, when he was a sophomore. The wide receiver caught 14 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns that year and helped the Sooners finish 10-3.

He appeared in nine games as a true freshman in 2022, and although his primary role came on special teams, he logged a reception against TCU.

Out of high school, Gibson was a consensus 4-star prospect. The Florida native chose Oklahoma over offers from several other major programs, including Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Miami.

Gibson is the first outgoing player from OU to reportedly commit to a new program. He is one of three wide receivers to enter the portal so far, alongside Josiah Martin and KJ Daniels. Other notable offensive pieces that have entered the portal include offensive linemen Troy Everett, Logan Howland and Luke Baklenko, tight end Kaden Helms, running back Jovantae Barnes and quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr.

Altogether, 21 players from Oklahoma’s team have entered the transfer portal.

The Sooners’ lone transfer portal commitment thus far came on Sunday, when Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported that Florida tight end Hayden Hansen had pledged with Oklahoma.

Oklahoma finished the 2025 season 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak before falling to Alabama in the CFP First Round.

OU will kick off the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.