Three Takeaways From Oklahoma's Final Battle Series Scrimmage of the Fall
NORMAN — The Sooners closed their fall slate on a cool Thursday night at Love’s Field.
An impressive 1,565 fans gathered to watch the fall finale, bringing Oklahoma’s total fall attendance to a record 11,044 fans over the last month and a half.
Here are three takeaways from the final fall showcase.
Minor Shines
Freshman Kai Minor has impressed all fall with her work in center field.
She made three fabulous defensive plays to cap off November.
The first two were all made by her ability to read the ball off the bat.
Minor was able to dart forward after playing deep toward the wall and make two routine catches due to her first step when the ball came off the bat.
Then she robbed Isabela Emerling in an effort that belonged in the Louvre.
She also camped out at the wall in center field to rob Ella Parker of a home run in the eighth.
Minor started from the dead patch of grass in center field and dove forward to prevent a bloop single that would have scored at least one run.
At the plate, she added four singles to cap off a successful evening.
Power Alley
Redshirt sophomore Nelly McEnroe-Marinas carded her second two-homer night of the fall.
She rocketed a pair of three-run shots, one off Allyssa Parker and one off Berkley Zache, to properly welcome the freshmen arms to Norman.
Gabbie Garcia also added a first-inning solo shot off of Kierston Deal, and newcomer Lexi McDaniel clubbed a three-run shot to add to the damage.
Emerling also added a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth to plate the last run of the fall.
The Sooners also showed the ability to string together hits and score, which will have made associate head coach JT Gasso happy.
Lowry Stays Clean
Sophomore left-hander Audrey Lowry had to deal with some traffic in her three innings of work, but crucially, she was able to keep the Sooners off the board.
She worked around a two-out walk in the first, then she got Emerling to hit into a double-play to erase back-to-back singles by Sydney Barker and Ella Parker.
The fifth inning was Lowry’s final frame, but it was her best stretch of the night.
She became the only OU pitcher to sit the offense down in order — a feat that would not be replicated all night.
Lowry often found herself in trouble during her freshman campaign, but was able to rally to escape jams.
She continued to do that on Thursday night against one of the best lineups in softball at Love’s Field.
Oklahoma will now prepare for the 2026 season to get rolling in February.