Oklahoma Softball: Shannon Saile Named to UCF Coaching Staff

Saile played with the Sooners from 2019-2021, helping OU win the Women's College World Series in her final season.

Another Sooner fan favorite gets a coaching job.

Former Oklahoma pitcher Shannon Saile, a key piece to OU’s 2021 national title run, was named to the UCF coaching staff on Thursday as a graduate assistant.

Saile becomes the third former Sooner to get a new coaching gig this offseason, joining Sydney Romero at Duke and Fale Aviu at North Carolina.

"We are very excited to have Shannon join our coaching staff for the upcoming year," UCF head coach Cindy Ball-Malone said in a release. "She was dominant in the circle everywhere she has been and we are looking forward to her sharing her championship mentality within our program. Shannon has competed and won in Oklahoma City and we are eager to have her help us achieve our goal of playing in the Women's College World Series."

A Florida native, Saile began her collegiate career at Florida International before transferring to Oklahoma prior to the 2019 season.

The right-hander quickly became a big part of the OU pitching staff in her three seasons in Norman, with her 2021 effort being her best.

In 30 appearances with 18 starts, Saile had an outstanding 17-1 record with a 1.33 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 100 ⅓ innings pitched.

Her season was good enough to earn a selection on the all-Big 12 first team and help the Sooners win the Women’s College World Series.

Currently, Saile plays professionally with Athletes Unlimited Softball. 

