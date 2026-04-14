Did Oklahoma Rise to top Spot in Polls After Series win at Texas?

NORMAN — After winning two of three in Austin against then-No. 4 Texas, Oklahoma is once again at the top spot in the polls.

The Sooners edged out Texas Tech for the top spot in the NFCA/GoRout coaches' poll Tuesday, coming in two points ahead of the Red Raiders, 747-745.

Both had 12 first-place votes while No. 3 Alabama received the other seven.

Oklahoma moved to the top spot by winning their series in Austin, taking Friday's opener 3-0 before clinching the series with a 4-3 win Saturday behind a record-breaking home run from freshman Kendall Wells. Texas took the finale, 8-6 in eight innings Sunday to snap the Sooners' seven-game winning streak.

After the Crimson Tide, Florida and Texas round out the top 5.

Nebraska comes in at No. 6, followed by Tennessee, Arkansas, UCLA and Florida State.

The Sooners open a three-game series against the No. 8 Razorbacks at 7 p.m. Friday at Love's Field.

Other SEC teams in. the poll include No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 15 Georgia, and No 22 LSU.

OU plays No. 21 Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Devon Park in the lone Bedlam matchup of the season.

Other Sooners opponents in the NFCA poll include No. 16 Arizona, No. 17 Duke, No. 23 Washington and No. 25 Arizona State.

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The Sooners also rose to the top of the D1Softball and Softball America polls.

In the D1Softball poll, Alabama is No. 2, Texas Tech No. 4 and Texas comes in at No. 4.

In the Softball America poll, Oklahoma jumped up from No. 3 to leapfrog Alabama while Texas Tech dropped to No. 4 and Texas to No. 8.

After the Sooners' series in Texas — by far their biggest series of the season — they moved up to No. 7 in the RPI. No. 5 Nebraska is the only non-SEC program in the top seven in that metric.

The Sooners (40-4, 13-2 SEC) have just one game remaining in the regular season against unranked competion — an April 21 home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

After taking on Arkansas this weekend at home, the conference schedule closes with series against Georgia at home and Texas A&M on the road.

Oklahoma enters Wednesday's Bedlam matchup with 150 home runs, third-most in program history, fifth-most in NCAA history and 11 away from tying the 2021 Sooners squad for the NCAA record of 161 in a season.