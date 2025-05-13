Oklahoma 'Voice' Chris Plank Gets New Time Slot on KREF
Oklahoma fans will soon hear a familiar voice in a new time slot.
Chris Plank, the “Voice of Sooner Softball” and OU football’s sideline reporter since 2011, is moving his daily sports talk show on KREF to the station’s 6-9 a.m. slot.
On June 18, Plank officially replaces fellow “Voice of the Sooners” Toby Rowland, who leaves his morning radio show to take over as sports director at KWTV Channel 9 in Oklahoma City. Former Sooner quarterback Dean Blevins recently announced his retirement as sports director at OKC’s CBS affiliate.
"I’ve been truly lucky to work with great dudes in sports radio and do shows with Don King, Pop (Jeremie Poplin), Arnie Spanier and Josh Helmer," Plank told Sooners On SI. "Just the best … I'm constantly learning and hoping to get better every time I crack the mic. To have a chance to take over for Toby and T.J. (Perry) on a show I listen to every day is a dream come true. It’s a massive responsibility that I don’t take lightly and am excited to get started."
Rowland told Sooners On SI he will still call OU football, men’s basketball and baseball games. His new role with KREF will be one segment in the afternoon with former OU linebacker Teddy Lehman and host Tyler McComas,
Plank will maintain his duties calling play-by-play for Oklahoma's four-time national champion softball team. He has called OU softball games since 2016.
Plank’s co-host for his new morning gig is Blake Gamble, who has worked on the station’s video and podcast productions.
“We are incredibly excited for 'The Voice of OU Football, Baseball and Basketball' to hand the reins to 'The Voice of Oklahoma Softball' for our morning show,” KREF owner Casey Vineyard said in a statement posted on social media. “We’re extremely confident the REF Army will enjoy starting their day with The Plank Show.”
Plank is a University of Tulsa graduate who spent 18 years in Tulsa on air with am1430 The Buzz — most of it as program director.
He also co-hosts a nationally syndicated show every Sunday night from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. on Fox Sports Radio with Spanier, and will be on air this summer from 1-4 a.m. for Fox Sports Radio, as well as an 8-11 a.m. slot on Sirius XM College Sports Radio.
KREF must now fill Plank's 9-11 a.m. time slot. Multiple sources told Sooners On SI to expect a national media personality familiar to Sooner fans to be named soon as host of the late-morning show.