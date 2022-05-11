Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Named Big 12 Player of the Year

Alo becomes the first player to win the award in back-to-back years since former Sooner Amber Flores did it in 2009 and 2010.

Was there really any doubt?

For the second consecutive season, Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo was selected as the Big 12 Player of the Year by unanimous decision on Wednesday.

Alo, who became the NCAA all-time home run leader this season, ranks first in the country in slugging percentage (1.135) and on-base percentage (.624) and lands second in home runs (24) and RBIs (67).

Her 24 homers also leads the Big 12 as does her .476 batting average and whopping 1.759 OPS.

Alo becomes the first player to win the conference’s player of the year honor in back-to-back years since former Sooner Amber Flores did so in 2009 and 2010.

She and the rest of her Oklahoma teammates return to action in the Big 12 tournament this week against the Baylor vs. Iowa State winner on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. in Oklahoma City.