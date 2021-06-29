Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo Named D1Softball Player of the Year

The 2021 Oklahoma softball team was a record-breaking group that will go down in history as one of the all-time great squads after capturing their fifth national title in program history earlier this month.

On a team that was an offensive juggernaut top to bottom, the leading bat throughout the season was senior utility player Jocelyn Alo who had a sensational campaign that earned her the selection as the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year prior to the Women’s College World Series in early June.

On Tuesday, Alo picked up another major honor as she was named the Player of the Year by D1Softball. This comes just one day after Kinzie Hansen was named the Catcher of the Year on Monday.

Jocelyn Alo John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Alo was as hard of an out as there was to get in the entire country batting an obscene .475 on the year. Her power was astonishing to watch to go to work as she smashed 34 home runs with 89 RBIs including several key swings in the WCWS.

With an entire season still remaining of her collegiate career, she is expected to shatter the NCAA’s all-time home run record currently held by former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain, who hit 95 from 2012-2015.

Jocelyn Alo John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Simply put, Alo is a legendary figure in the illustrious history of Oklahoma softball and will only further cement that with another year of action in 2022. If she remains healthy, she will likely become the first player in college softball history to eclipse 100 career home runs - and she will do it with ease if she is able to produce even close to the level she managed in 2021.

With her bat back as the centerpiece of the lineup along with several other big swingers, coach Patty Gasso and the Sooners will be heavy favorites to repeat as champions once again next season.