OU Softball: Bracket Officially Set for Oklahoma's First SEC Tournament
Oklahoma’s path through its first SEC Tournament has officially been set.
Despite dropping two of three games against No. 9 Florida in the final series of the regular season, Patty Gasso’s No. 1-ranked Sooners locked up the regular season title and top seed in the tournament with some help from No. 5 Tennessee.
OU finished the regular season 43-7 overall and 17-7 in conference play, and will now wait until Thursday with a pair of byes while the rest of the bracket works itself out.
If the weekend at Georgia’s Jack Turner Softball Stadium goes chalk, the Sooners would match up with the Volunteers in the semifinals on Friday.
Tennessee took two of three off OU at Love’s Field in Norman earlier this year.
Oklahoma will play the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between 8-seeded Mississippi State and 9-seeded LSU. The 8/9 game is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and the Sooners will get their first SEC Tournament underway on Thursday at 10 a.m. in a game broadcast on SEC Network.
Should OU emerge victorious, it will play on Friday at 3 p.m.
A loss would see the Sooners’ run in Athens, GA, come to an end.
Like Oklahoma, Tennessee must wait to know who it will play.
The tournament hosts will get things underway on Tuesday as Georgia, the 12-seed, will battle 13-seed Kentucky at 12 p.m.
That winner advances to take on 5-seed Arkansas on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Either Georgia, Kentucky or Arkansas will take on Tennessee.
Texas A&M finished as the 2-seed and Mike White’s Texas Longhorns ended as the 3-seed, placing both powers from the Lone Star State on the opposite side of the bracket from Oklahoma.
The tournament concludes Saturday at 4 p.m.
Both of Friday’s semifinal matchups are slated to be broadcast on ESPN2, while the title game will air on ESPN.