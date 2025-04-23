OU Softball: Breaking Down Oklahoma's Path to the SEC Regular Season Title
Two weekends remain in the regular season, and there are six teams who still believe they can take home the SEC regular season crown.
Texas A&M leads the pack, sitting at 13-4, but the road ahead is tough.
The No. 1-ranked Aggies, who have played one less game than the teams trailing them due to the series finale against Georgia getting canceled on April 7, still have to host No. 9 Arkansas and then conclude the season at No. 4 Tennessee, who loom at 12-6 in conference play.
Between the Aggies and the Volunteers in the standings sit No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 2 Texas.
Both teams are 13-5 in conference play, and the Red River Rivals will meet this weekend at Love’s Field.
The loser of the series in Norman will have to hope that other teams lose ahead, but dropping the series isn’t fatal.
Patty Gasso’s Sooners will conclude the regular season in Gainesville against No. 8 Florida, and Texas will host Kentucky, but based on the season thus far, OU needs to take at least two games from the Longhorns to feel like it’ll have a shot at the conference’s top overall seed.
The Volunteers are on the road this weekend to battle No. 16 Ole Miss before returning home to square off with Texas A&M, and the Gators will be in Baton Rouge before welcoming the Sooners.
All six teams at the top of the SEC are in prime position to host not only a Regional but a Super Regional if they continue to advance in the NCAA Tournament.
Eight of the top 10 teams in RPI play in the Southeastern Conference, and all six teams atop the league are in the top 10 with the opportunity for upward mobility across the final two weekends of league action.
"Our destiny is literally in our own hands, and we know that,” Gasso said on Sunday. “The nice thing is we're playing at home against Texas, but they're a very good team top to bottom. … We need fans. We need that Bedlam feel behind this from our fans. That's the beauty of getting this opportunity to play at home.
"So I do think it's gonna be a wild weekend. I think the energy's gonna be up and I think it can feed us quite a bit. So we're looking forward to that. I think our team knows what's at stake. And then heading to Florida's gonna be another very tough, tough weekend. But that's what this conference is, is just over and over and over again. It's just really, really tough.”
The series between Oklahoma and Texas opens at Love’s Field on Friday at 5 p.m.
Then the rivals will regroup to face off on Saturday at 11 a.m. before the Sooners and the Longhorns close out the series on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Norman.