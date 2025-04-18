OU Softball: Early Offense Powers Oklahoma Past Mississippi State
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma got back in the win column on Friday.
The Sooners’ bats got going early, plating four runs in the first two innings, to give starter Sam Landry plenty of run support.
Oklahoma’s right-handed ace stifled Mississippi State to post a 4-0 win at Devon Park.
With the win, OU improved to 37-5 on the year and 11-5 in SEC action, while the Bulldogs fell to 33-12 overall and 9-7 in league play.
Oklahoma’s offense wasted no time.
Kasidi Pickering led things off with a double, then two batters later Ella Parker gave OU the lead with a two-RBI double that she bounced just to the right of third and down into the left field corner.
The Sooners added more in the second.
Abigale Dayton outran Mississippi State shortstop Kylee Edwards’ throw over to first to give OU another leadoff runner.
Isabela Emerling’s flew out to the warning track in left field, narrowly missing a towering home run to double the lead as Mississippi State starter Raelin Chaffin flirted with disaster.
In the next at-bat, Hannah Coor straightened out the ball that was also hit to left field, giving her the extra distance for the two-run shot to put OU up 4-0.
Mississippi State’s best chance came in the fourth.
Nadia Barbary led the frame off with a double.
Freshman second baseman Morgan Stiles looked briefly as if she would plate Barbary with a one-out single to center, but Coor’s throw to home caused Barbary to stay put at third.
Landry then induced a pair of innocuous groundouts to get out of the inning and keep the Bulldogs off the board.
The righty pitched all seven innings, striking out six Bulldog batters while allowing just three hits and two walks.
Batting in the 7-hole, Dayton finished the afternoon 3-for-3 at the plate, and Parker and pickering both finished 1-for-2 with a walk apiece.
The Sooners and the Bulldogs will now wait out weather on Saturday before returning to action with in a Sunday double header.
The first game of the day at Love’s Field is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.