OU Softball: Five Oklahoma Stars Earn Softball America All-American Honors
Oklahoma was well-represented on the first batch of postseason awards to roll in before this week’s start of to the Women’s College World Series.
Five Sooners earned All-American honors from Softball America, including two First-Team selections, one Second-Team selection and a pair of Freshman All-American selections.
Center fielder Jayda Coleman and shortstop Tiare Jennings earned First-Team honors after the pair of seniors helped lead OU back to Oklahoma City.
Coleman enters the WCWS fifth on the team with a .394 batting average, but she’s drawn a team-high 50 walks and has a .532 on-base percentage. Coleman has 42 RBIs despite primarily hitting in the leadoff spot for Patty Gasso, and she has rocketed 12 home runs and has a 1.213 OPS to pair with her defensive heroics patrolling the middle of the outfield.
Jennings paces OU with 22 home runs in 2024, and she’s fresh off of tying Lauren Chamberlain’s career mark of 95 long balls. She’s been an impactful defender after moving from second base to shortstop, and she’s hitting .372 on the year with 14 doubles and 63 RBIs with an OPS of 1.283.
Third baseman Alyssa Brito was named a Second-Team All-American by Softball America.
Brito is fourth on the team with a .406 batting average, but she leads the Sooners with four triples this year. She’s also belted 18 home runs and is responsible for 59 RBIs with a team-high 1.324 OPS.
Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering both garnered Freshman Team All-American selections after fantastic debut seasons for the Crimson and Cream.
Parker leads the team with a .419 batting average and has hammered 12 home runs and 57 RBIs. She’s drawn 32 walks and has stolen 17 bases to pair with her .526 on-base percentage, which ranks 12th in the country.
Pickering has hit 10 home runs throughout her first season in Norman, and has a .394 batting average with 48 RBIs and a 1.214 OPS.
The Sooners will begin their quest to mow through the WCWS field for a fourth-straight year at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. OU will open the WCWS against the 10-seeded Duke Blue Devils in a rematch of the Sooners’ second game of the season in Mexico.