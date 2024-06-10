Report: Oklahoma Softball Trio Enters Transfer Portal
Transfer portal season has arrived in Oklahoma.
Justin McLeod, associate editor for D1 Softball, reported that Oklahoma infielders Avery Hodge and Quincee Lilio have entered the transfer portal alongside pitcher SJ Geurin.
Hodge, who battled for playing time with Alynah Torres at second base all year, will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Hodge, a product of Richmond, TX, was a key piece of the Sooners’ run through the WCWS at Devon Park.
Torres got injured in OU’s 1-0 win over UCLA, thrusting the defensive stalwart into a larger role.
She responded impressively, hitting a combined 4-for-12 with a pair of doubles and a walk against the Bruins and in two games apiece against Florida and Texas.
Hodge’s double in Oklahoma’s second contest against Florida turned into the game-tying run when Ella Parker brought her home with a single in the sixth inning, allowing Jayda Coleman to walk the game off in the eighth inning and fire the Sooner back into the WCWS Championship Series.
“I'm really proud of Avery Hodge,” OU coach Patty Gasso said of her second baseman after Oklahoma beat Texas 8-3 in the first game of the Championship Series. “… She had some really tough defensive plays. They're quick and they can chop balls. You've got to attack it and pick 'em. She made two really outstanding plays.”
Hodge hit .284 for the year with nine RBIs, five doubles, 11 walks and nine strikeouts in 74 total at-bats.
Playing time could have opened up for Hodge headed into 2025.
With Torres, Tiare Jennings and Alyssa Brito all graduating, the Sooners will have to replace three consistent starters in the infield as the program heads into the SEC.
Nothing was going to be certain, however.
Of Oklahoma's eight signees in the 2024 class, four players — Sydney Barker, Gabbie Garcia, Kadey McKay and Tia Milloy — all project to compete in the middle of the infield.
Lilio, who has worked at second base and in the outfield for the Sooners, will have two years of eligibility remaining.
After redshirting in 2022, Lilio appeared in 47 games, making 12 starts, for OU in 2023.
She hit .275 with one home run, two doubles, one triple and nine RBIs while walking 11 times and striking out four times.
In 2024, Lilio saw herself fall down the pecking order a bit.
Freshmen Kasidi Pickering and Parker shined, giving Gasso a pair of consistent bats that rarely were moved to the bench in favor of a pinch-hitter.
Lilio only got 31 at-bats in 2024, hitting .129 with five RBIs, 10 walks and six strikeouts.
She also never really found a foothold defensively with Tiare Jennings locking down the left side of the infield at shortstop and Torres and Hodge splitting time at second base.
Hodge and Lilio were also absent from Oklahoma's championship celebration at Love's Field on Saturday.
Geurin, a redshirt freshman, will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Geurin made the fewest appearances out of the bullpen on the team in 2024, pitching 10 innings in nine relief outings.
She ended the year with a 0.70 ERA, allowing one earned run and striking out nine batters while allowing three walks. Geurin help opponents to a .118 batting average.
The Leander, TX, product made four appearances in Big 12 play: she there 2/3 of an inning against Iowa State, had a pair of one inning outings against Kansas and made her last appearance of the year by recording one out against BYU on April 12.
She was behind Kelly Maxwell, Nicole May, Kierston Deal, Karlie Keeney and Paytn Monticelli in the pecking order.
Maxwell, May and Keeney will not return in 2025 after graduating, but the Sooners are expected to pursue additional arms in the transfer portal.
The Sooners have a strong foundation to build upon, with first baseman Cydney Sanders, outfielder Hannah Coor and standout freshmen in Pickering and Parker all returning with experience.
Freshman Maya Bland, who primarily found playing time as a pinch-runner last year, is poised to compete for a bigger role in 2025 as well.