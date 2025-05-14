OU Softball: How Oklahoma Freshman Sydney Barker is Making the Most of Her Chances in the Postseason
NORMAN — Sydney Barker is already making the most of her first postseason run with the Sooners.
The Oklahoma freshman was a key cog in OU’s lineup in the SEC Tournament, and is expected to be relied upon this weekend as the Sooners open up NCAA Tournament play in Norman.
Starting in the outfield against both LSU and Arkansas at the SEC Tournament, Barker went 3-for-6 at the plate with three RBIs, including a pair of solo home runs to help OU roar back against the Razorbacks and claim a piece of the SEC Tournament title.
“She works hard. She is a gamer, tough, exterior type of player. She has really been improving,” OU coach Patty Gasso said on Wednesday. “The one thing I talk to the team a lot is practice, the importance of practice, specifically if you have not set your feet in a position and you are that starter. She has listened. She has really taken over at practice and swung really well.”
Barker’s big swings last weekend weren’t a massive surprise.
She’s hitting .328 on the year and had clubbed six home runs in her 52 plate appearances entering the SEC Tournament, but Gasso has had to find creative ways to slot her into the lineup.
Barker opened the year in a battle with Gabbie Garcia at shortstop, but Garcia quickly cemented herself as an every day starter.
That meant Barker had to shift over and take reps at first base to back up Cydney Sanders, or work her way into a talented outfield.
She’s battled with Hannah Coor and Maya Bland for playing time alongside outfield fixtures Kasidi Pickering and Abby Dayton, but she’s never dropped her intensity at practice.
“I think part of the game is just always staying ready,” Barker said on Wednesday. “If you're on the field, if you have your cleats tied up, you should always stay ready. Part of just our motto here at Oklahoma, it's like there's never a time where you shouldn't be ready.
“I definitely think that it's been a ride through and through, but always staying ready is part of being a Sooners.”
Moving around the field hasn’t been an issue for Barker, either, as she is just working to build trust from the coaching staff and her teammates each day.
“It's been awesome,” Barker said. “I know a lot of people say if you can play shortstop you can play anywhere, so I've just trying to stick with that mindset and I've tried to get comfortable with being anywhere on the field.
“I practice a lot at a lot of different positions every day whenever we're here… (I’m) just having fun with it and trying to trust the process at every position, doing the best that I can no matter where I'm at.”
Had Oklahoma been able to take on Texas A&M for the SEC title, she would have gotten another opportunity, said Gasso, and Barker will surely factor into the Sooners’ plans when they open NCAA Tournament play against Boston University on Friday at 5 p.m. at Love’s Field.
“She has found herself in the starting position,” Gasso said. “Changed our world with those home runs against Arkansas. Really focused and determined to win a spot.
“… Barker is saying, she wouldn't say it out loud but it's like, 'Give me a chance. Let me show you. Let me show you.' And she did.”