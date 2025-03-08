OU Softball: Isabela Emerling's Pair of Home Runs Lift Oklahoma Over South Carolina
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offense had its pitching staff's backs to withstand an uncharacteristically shaky performance in the Sooners’ SEC opener.
Isabela Emerling launched two home runs and freshman shortstop Gabbie Garcia bounced a three-run shot off the wall to push No. 2 OU past No. 11 South Carolina at Love’s Field on Friday night.
The power was more than necessary after Oklahoma’s veteran starting pitcher, Kierston Deal, made a few mistakes to help the visiting Gamecocks plate five runs in the second inning.
Emerling’s first homer cut the lead down immediately, and Garcia nosed OU in front 6-5 with her third inning bomb.
South Carolina fought back again to tie the game in the fifth, but Emerling’s second blast put the Sooners on top.
Hannah Coor added a two-RBI double in the sixth that proved crucial for OU, however.
Catcher Lexi Winters’ three-run shot in the seventh pulled South Carolina within one, ushering a nervous hush over Love’s Field.
Right-hander Isabella Smith was able to reset after allowing the bomb though, and Oklahoma emerged with the 10-9 win to move to 20-0 on the year and 1-0 in league action, while the Gamecocks fell to 20-1.
Nelly McEnroe-Marinas’ RBI-single gave OU a 1-0 lead after one inning, but Oklahoma helped South Carolina plenty in the second.
The Gamecocks strung together back-to-back-to-back singles to start the frame and level the game, then OU miscues started to mount.
Deal allow South Carolina to move both runners into scoring position off a wild pitch, but Oklahoma shortstop Ailana Agbayani got the first out of the inning at home off a wild pitch.
The defense gave the run right back in the next at-bat, however, when Cydney Sanders couldn’t handle Natalie Heath’s grounder at first, allowing a second run to score and runners to arrive at first and second safely.
Deal’s second wild pitch of the inning allowed both runners to move up, then she walked 9-hole hitter Emily Vinson to load the bases for former Sooner Quincee Lilio.
Lilio fouled out, but Deal’s third wild pitch of the inning saw a third run cross home.
Karley Shelton then battled and came up with a full-count single to drive in another pair of runs to give South Carolina a 5-1 advantage as the game moved into the bottom of the second.
But the four-time defending champs immediately responded.
Agbayani’s double was turned into a run after catcher Emerling crushed a two-run shot to cut the deficit to 5-3.
Deal steadied in the top of the third, allowing a two-out single before bringing OU’s bats back up, and the offense again supported their starting pitcher.
Kasidi Pickering and McEnroe-Marinas both singled to start the third, which brought Garcia to the plate.
She fouled off the first offering from South Carolina pitcher Sam Gress, but she timed the second pitch up perfectly.
Garcia belted a ball to left field that hung up in the wind and bounced of the top of the outfield wall and into the stands for a three-run shot to put OU back in front 6-5.
It was Garcia’s fifth home run of the year, and for a moment it appeared as if it would start a monster rally.
Cydney Sanders then walked, prompting South Carolina coach Ashley Chastain Woodward to bring ace Jori Heard into the game to settle things down.
Agbayani immediately singled and Emerling drew a walk off the right-hander, loading the bases for pinch hitter Tia Milloy.
The OU freshman battled through nine pitches but Heard struck her out looking. Heard then carried that momentum to retire Abby Dayton and Ella Parker to send the game to the fourth with the visitors trailing by just one run.
Deal allowed a single to start the fifth and OU coach Patty Gasso replaced her with Smith.
Smith issued back-to-back walks to load the bases with no outs, then Winters tied the game back up with a sacrifice fly to left.
The Gamecocks drew another walk, but Smith got a strikeout and a grounder to short to end the top of the fifth.
Emerling’s second long ball was hit on a rope to right field, putting OU on top 8-6.
Coor's crucial double came with two outs to extend the Sooners’ lead to 10-6 as the game moved into the seventh.
Smith hit the first batter of the inning and issued another walk, putting the pair of baserunners on for Winters’ bomb.
She battled back to record three straight outs and close out the win.
Smith finished with four walks, one hit and lone hit batter. She struck out one Gamecock batter across three innings.
Deal allowed six hits, one walk and struck out a pair while also finishing with three wild pitches in four innings of work. Three of the six runs scored on Deal were earned.
Oklahoma and South Carolina will now have to wait an extra day to resume the series.
Weather forced Saturday’s Game 2 to shift to Sunday, where the sides will meet in a double-header to decide the series.
The first game will play as scheduled at 1:30 p.m., and then the finale from Love’s Field will follow after the conclusion of the first contest.