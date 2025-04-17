All Sooners

OU Softball: Oklahoma Adjusts Start Time For Mississippi State Contest at Devon Park

The start time for the series opener between the Sooners and the Bulldogs was moved up due to the threat of severe weather.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By OU Media Relations

NORMAN — Due to expected inclement weather, Friday's softball game between No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 15 Mississippi State at Devon Park in Oklahoma City has been moved up to a 4 p.m. CT start time.

Ticket Information:All original tickets purchased for this game will still be valid for entry at the updated time. Fans who can no longer attend due to the time change must reach out to the original point of purchase for a refund or solution. For fans with digital tickets, the time listed on those tickets will automatically update on your account.

Fans who purchased their tickets through SeatGeek may contact customer support at 888-798-8826, while fans who purchased tickets directly through the USA Softball box office may call 844-4USATIX. Fans who purchased tickets directly from the Oklahoma Athletics Ticket Office for this event can contact  or by calling 405-325-2424 during regular business hours. All refund requests must be made by Friday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

As a reminder, Devon Park utilizes a clear-bag policy for all events. For additional information regarding that policy, or a list of prohibited items, please click the button below. Fans who have questions or need additional information can email devonpark@usasoftball.com.

