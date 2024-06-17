OU Softball: Oklahoma City Spark Signs Oklahoma Trio to Professional Contracts
A trio of Oklahoma legends are staying home this summer.
The Oklahoma City Spark signed former OU catcher Kinzie Hansen late last week, and a pair of her former teammates will be joining her at Devon Park this summer.
Outfielders Rylie Boone and Jayda Coleman both inked deals with the Spark, the organization announced on Monday.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome both Jayda Coleman and Rylie Boone to the OKC Spark," Dr. Tina Floyd, owner of the Spark, said in a press release. "Their dedication, athleticism, and passion for the game are unmatched. Their connection to Oklahoma will undoubtedly inspire our fans, and we look forward to seeing their energy and chaos rub off on our fans.”
Coleman and Boone are fresh off powering the Sooners to an unprecedented fourth-straight national title.
Boone finished second on the team with a .410 batting average, totaling 73 hits, including 12 doubles, one triple and a home run. The Owasso, OK, native also added 24 RBIs and drew 12 walks, presenting a constant threat to opposing teams on the basepaths.
Coleman closed her career batting .389 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs primary hitting in OU’s leadoff spot.
Hansen, Coleman and Boone will join an already strong contingent of former Sooners with the Oklahoma City Spark.
Jocelyn Alo, Haley Lee, Keilani Ricketts and Alex Storako all play professionally for the Spark.
Oklahoma City will open its second season on Wednesday at the Scenic City Tournament in Chattanooga, TN, and the Spark will open their home slate at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on June 27 against Team Great Britain.