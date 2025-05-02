OU Softball: Oklahoma Clinches SEC Title in Debut Season
While Oklahoma prepared to battle Florida on Friday, the program added another trophy to its collection.
Tennessee beat Texas A&M 5-1 in the first game of a double header in Knoxville, which clinched the SEC regular season title for the Sooners.
The Aggies, who had played one less game than Oklahoma due to a weather cancellation of their series finale against Georgia, extended the race by another day with a victory over the Volunteers on Thursday night.
The Sooners took care of business in Gainesville, FL, courtesy of Abby Dayton’s ninth inning RBI-single, which improved OU to 17-5 in SEC play.
Texas A&M, who entered the weekend at 14-6 in conference action, needed the Sooners to drop a pair of games while sweeping Tennessee.
Oklahoma had already secured a double-bye in next week’s SEC Tournament, now it will officially arrive in Athens, GA, as the top-overall seed.
The Sooners have now won 16 regular season conference titles, and will pursue their 10th conference tournament title.
There’s still plenty to play for in Gainesville, however.
Patty Gasso’s team entered the weekend third in RPI, and notching two more wins over Florida, who sits second in RPI, could help OU wrap up the top-overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.
Regardless, the Sooners overwhelming favorites to end the year as a top eight national seed which would see OU host Regional and Super Regional action at Love’s Field.
Game 2 between Oklahoma and Florida will get going at 5 p.m. on Friday, and the regular season finale between the Sooners and the Gators will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday.