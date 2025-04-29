All Sooners

OU Softball: Oklahoma Duo Earns SEC Honors

The Sooners swept Texas, and two standout performers were recognized by the SEC on Tuesday.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma's Ailana Agbayani
Oklahoma's Ailana Agbayani / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A pair of Sooners earned recognition after No. 1 Oklahoma swept No. 4 Texas at Love’s Field. 

OU second baseman Ailana Agbayani was named SEC Player of the Week, and third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas was voted SEC Co-Freshman of the Week. 

Agbayani went 6-for-8 ate plate withe five RBIs, three runs, a pair of doubles and two walks against Texas. 

In Friday’s series opener, she was a perfect 3-for-3, including a grand slam that busted the game open for the Sooners. She later returned to deliver the game-winning RBI double. 

McEnroe-Marinas, OU’s captain, inflicted plenty of damage at the plate as well. 

She hammered another home run, her 11th in SEC play which leads the conference, and she finished the weekend withe three extra-base hits. She scored three times, and hit .556 for the weekend against one of the country’s top pitching staffs. 

Read More Oklahoma Softball:

It was the first time either Agbayani or McEnroe-Marinas received player of the week honors, and the duo were the seventh and eighth Sooners honored by the SEC this season. 

The contributions of Agbayani and McEnroe-Marinas, as well as the rest of the team, have put Oklahoma in a familiar position. 

The Sooners enter this weekend’s battle with No. 9 Florida atop the conference standings, and OU just needs to take two of three from the Gators to clinch the SEC regular season crown in the program’s first year in the league. 

Oklahoma and Florida will begin the series on Thursday at 5 p.m., and the contest from Gainesville, FL, will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Home/Softball