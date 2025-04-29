OU Softball: Oklahoma Duo Earns SEC Honors
A pair of Sooners earned recognition after No. 1 Oklahoma swept No. 4 Texas at Love’s Field.
OU second baseman Ailana Agbayani was named SEC Player of the Week, and third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas was voted SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.
Agbayani went 6-for-8 ate plate withe five RBIs, three runs, a pair of doubles and two walks against Texas.
In Friday’s series opener, she was a perfect 3-for-3, including a grand slam that busted the game open for the Sooners. She later returned to deliver the game-winning RBI double.
McEnroe-Marinas, OU’s captain, inflicted plenty of damage at the plate as well.
She hammered another home run, her 11th in SEC play which leads the conference, and she finished the weekend withe three extra-base hits. She scored three times, and hit .556 for the weekend against one of the country’s top pitching staffs.
It was the first time either Agbayani or McEnroe-Marinas received player of the week honors, and the duo were the seventh and eighth Sooners honored by the SEC this season.
The contributions of Agbayani and McEnroe-Marinas, as well as the rest of the team, have put Oklahoma in a familiar position.
The Sooners enter this weekend’s battle with No. 9 Florida atop the conference standings, and OU just needs to take two of three from the Gators to clinch the SEC regular season crown in the program’s first year in the league.
Oklahoma and Florida will begin the series on Thursday at 5 p.m., and the contest from Gainesville, FL, will be broadcast on the SEC Network.