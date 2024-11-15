OU Softball: Oklahoma Embracing History While Writing 'New Chapter' in 2025
NORMAN — Every time Oklahoma steps onto the diamond, the Sooners have a massive target on their backs.
Patty Gasso’s program raised the standard last year by winning a fourth-straight national title — something unmatched by any other college softball team in the history of the sport.
The four-time defending champions will look different in 2025, with five transfers and eight freshmen debuting in the crimson and cream, and while they’ll still get everyone’s best shot, the new faces are not burdened by OU’s history.
“Coming in and trying to get a 5-peat is an amazing thing to be able to accomplish,” Utah transfer Abigale Dayton said on Tuesday, “but also realizing that the entire team, most of us, is going to be our first.”
Dayton, who was an NFCA Third Team All-American last year in the outfield, said the transfers and freshmen alike are lucky to be able to lean on experience within the coaching staff like Tiare Jennings, who has transitioned to a graduate assistant role with Oklahoma after winning her fourth title this past June.
The experienced pieces like Cydney Sanders, Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering, Kierston Deal, Maya Bland, Paytn Monticelli and Hannah Coor will be key to helping all the newcomers along, too.
“It just pushes us harder to be able to work better and better every single day,” freshman pitcher Audrey Lowry said. “We're practicing every day with, for example, Ella Parker, Kasidi, so we have a lot to look up to and we just grind every single day.”
One of Gasso’s mantras has been to let her team be unapologetically themselves over the past few years.
That won’t change, even with a new mix of players in 2025.
“I don't really think of the past too much,” BYU transfer Ailana Agbayani said. “Yes they're amazing and they've always been known for having a strong program but I think (Gasso) recruited all of us and she knows obviously what she's doing.
“And I think it's always good just to really not think and compare yourself to others and really just be your own person because that's what's got all of us here.”
Gasso is no stranger to fitting a new piece, whether it be a transfer or a freshman, into her lineup while getting the entire team to play at a high level.
Though she’s not ever had to turn over the lineup quite like this offseason.
Gone are Jennings and Jayda Coleman and Rylie Boone and Kinzie Hansen to deliver a clutch hit — both in the form of bunts and home runs.
Kelly Maxwell, Nicole May and Karlie Keeney are all steady arms with plenty of experience that won’t be at Gasso or Jennifer Rocha’s disposal in the bullpen.
The 2025 Sooners may have less power, but they’re fast and athletic and will be a danger on the basepaths.
“This program has just had such great success in their history, of course,” freshman Sydney Barker said. “We have to know this is a new chapter and continue to give our best this season and use some different strategies than the teams had used previously. We’re very confident knowing the pressure is on us.
“Pressure is a privilege. It’s really nice to go into a program knowing that has been the history but knowing we can write our own chapter.”
Oklahoma will look and feel a lot different in 2025, but the Sooners are ready to once again take on the softball world (and their new conference, the SEC).
“I’m ready. I'm going to have my best, the team's going to have their best, and we're going to give our all,” Dayton said. “But I'm really excited to see how teams compete against us and I'm ready to destroy.
“… I love competitiveness, I love competing. I am competitive at heart. So I'm excited to see, I want everyone's A-game. I don't want anyone to give me a 50 percent, like I want to see everyone's 100, 110 percent.”