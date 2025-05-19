OU Softball: Oklahoma IF Ailana Agbayani ‘Coming Through Big’ for Sooners
More often than not, Ailana Agbayani has been called on for bunts recently.
OU coach Patty Gasso let her swing for the fences on Sunday.
Agbayani, a junior infielder, hit a three-run home run in the second inning of OU’s regional championship game against California. That blast helped the Sooners pull away from the Golden Bears, eventually winning 12-1 to advance to the Super Regionals.
“I was just trying to read the defense and really just find a way to continue to pass the bat,” Agbayani said. “If she called it, I was ready for it, for sure.”
Agbayani has been a reliable bat for the Sooners throughout the season, entering Sunday’s game with a .331 batting average.
But Gasso, knowing of Agbayani’s ability to bunt well, has leaned on the junior to play small ball lately. She laid down sacrifice bunts in each of OU’s first two games at the Norman Regional, wins against Boston U and Cal.
With runners on first and second with no outs, it would’ve been a smart idea to bunt. But Gasso didn’t want to limit Agbayani.
The risk paid off.
“I could’ve called for a bunt, but she has a different focus right now,” Gasso said. “I didn’t want to take the bat out of her hand. I wanted to see what she could do with it, and she’s just coming through big.”
Agbayani has been efficient in the batter’s box throughout the season, but her power has increased lately.
The junior hit just one home run in Oklahoma’s first 44 games. She has three since April 25, including one in the Sooners’ come-from-behind win against Arkansas in the SEC Tournament semifinals.
“I think you’re looking at a very hot postseason hitter right here,” Gasso said.
Agbayani transferred to Oklahoma from BYU during the offseason. She batted .424 with five home runs for the Cougars in 2024 after earning First Team All-West Coast Conference honors as a freshman.
This is her first NCAA Tournament, and she’s savoring every second of it — especially moments like Sunday’s home run.
“It’s really special,” Agbayani said. “I’m just really confident in my teammates, and I think that’s what’s helping me play so free.”
Oklahoma won its first three games of the NCAA Tournament by run rule. The Sooners combined for 31 runs in their wins against Cal (twice) and Boston U.
OU, the No. 2 overall seed in the tourney, will battle No. 15 Alabama in a best-of-three series in the Super Regionals. The winner will clinch a spot in the Women’s College World Series, which the Sooners have won four years in a row.
Agbayani knows that she’s a major piece to Oklahoma’s offense, which exploded during the Norman Regional.
“All of us, completely, are so free because we’re so confident in each other to get the job done that we can just play free and be in the box,” Agbayani said.
Gasso added, “There were hits up and down the lineup, which was wonderful to see. It’s really impressive. Right now, they’re just swinging so well. It’s strength, and it’s preparation.”