OU Softball: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso Confirms Bedlam Softball Will Continue in 2025
NORMAN — Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are prepared to play the final Bedlam as conference foes this weekend, but it won’t close the book on the rivalry.
The Sooners and the Cowgirls have reached an agreement to continue the series in non-conference play starting in 2025, OU coach Patty Gasso said on Tuesday.
“We reached out to them,” Gasso said during her weekly press conference. “Our sport administrator reached out to theirs, we came up with a — I think we came up with a mutual date. I don’t know what it is.
“But the plan is to play at the Hall of Fame Stadium. So there’s been rumblings that I don’t know about except I do know that we reached out to them and it sounds like it’s happening.”
The continuation of Bedlam across all sports has been a hot issue since OU’s announcement that it will head to the Southeastern Conference.
But Gasso has maintained she would like to see the series continue if it made sense in the construction of her non-conference schedule once Oklahoma hits the SEC.
Of late, the series has often decided the fate of the Big 12 regular season crown as well as serving as a marquee matchup that is circled annually throughout college softball.
This year’s Bedlam series is no different. The No. 2-ranked Sooners hold a one-game lead in the conference standings over No. 1 Texas, and a two-game advantage over the No. 4-ranked Cowgirls.
All three teams are expected to secure top eight national seeds for the NCAA Tournament and earn the right to host both Regionals and Super Regionals, but there’s plenty to play for as it pertains to seeding for next weekend’s Big 12 Tournament.
Gasso’s Sooners are looking to notch one final regular season conference title this weekend, and if secured, Oklahoma would depart the Big 12 by winning 12-straight regular season championships.
All three of this weekend’s Bedlam contests from Love’s Field will be nationally televised. Friday’s 6:30 p.m. start will air on FS1, Saturday’s 12 p.m. contest will be carried by ESPN, and ESPN2 will air Sunday’s finale that is slated to start at 3 p.m.