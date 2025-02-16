OU Softball: Oklahoma Pounds Hofstra Again
Oklahoma’s offense stayed hot on Sunday.
The No. 3-ranked Sooners’ contest against Hofstra was delayed by an hour due to cold weather, but that was the only thing that could slow down OU’s bats.
Led by a pair of two-RBI performances from both Ella Parker and Ailana Agbayani, Oklahoma scored in every frame to notch its second win over the Hofstra Pride of the weekend, this one an 11-3 victory in five innings at Getterman Stadium in Waco, TX.
OU moved to 9-0 on the year with the win, dropping Hofstra to 0-4 in the process, and the Sooners will have a chance to secure a 10th victory later on Sunday against Baylor.
Before Oklahoma’s bats could get back on the warpath, Hofstra actually took the lead.
Patty Gasso called for OU’s hard-throwing righty Paytn Monticelli to make her first start of the season, and the Sooners helped the Pride early.
Monticelli hit the first batter of the game, then Parker misplayed a ball that got caught in the swirling wind in right field. The OU star let the ball bounce off the wall, and Hofstra had runners on second and third with no outs after the double.
The Pride laid down a sacrifice bunt and hit into a fielder’s choice, but Hofstra was able to score a pair of runs before Monticelli ended things with a strikeout.
Hofstra’s 2-0 lead was short lived.
Abby Dayton drew a leadoff walk, then Parker doubled to score her teammate. Parker also took an extra base on the throw home, which was key.
Cydney Sanders reached with another walk, then Kasidi Pickering laid down a neat bunt and Parker was able to slide under the tag at the plate to level the game at 2-2.
Freshman shortstop Sydney Barker gave OU the lead with a sacrifice fly, then Agbayani brought home the fourth run of the inning with an RBI-single to give the Sooners a 4-2 lead after one.
Hofstra quickly responded, however, thanks to a solo homer run from shortstop Alanna Morse. Monticelli issued a walk and struck out her third batter of the day before Gasso replaced her with left-handed freshman Audrey Lowry. She needed just six pitches to get out of the inning with a strikeout and line drive, bringing the offense back to the plate.
Parker’s seventh double of the year was her second RBI-double of the day, as she again pounded a hit to the wall to plate Dayton and extend OU’s lead to 5-3 in the second.
Lowry cruised through the third, then Barker’s outstanding weekend continued.
She tripled off the wall, then scored Oklahoma’s sixth run of the contest when Agbayani grounded out to second.
The offensive onslaught continued in the fourth.
Dayton’s bunt single again brought Parker up, but Hofstra didn’t give the Sooner slugger the chance to register another RBI.
The Pride intentionally walked Parker, though the result was the same. Sanders doubled to score Dayton, and then Hofstra second baseman Nicole Cancel bobbled Pickering’s grounder to allow Parker to score and Pickering to reach first safely.
Pickering then coaxed the defense into a rundown, allowing Sanders to score and put the Sooners up 9-3.
Agbayani also drew a rundown between first and second to allow Nelly McEnroe-Marinas to score and give OU a 10-3 advantage headed to the fifth.
Lowry finished with eight strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings, which marked a new career-high for the freshman. She allowed no hits or walks and needed just 48 total pitches to retire the 12 batters she faced.
Freshman Tia Milloy ended the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Her fly ball to the wall bounced off Hofstra center fielder Chelsea Villar's glove and over the wall for her third home run of the season to complete the run rule victory.