OU Softball: Oklahoma SS Gabbie Garcia Lands Another SEC Honor

The Sooners' fabulous freshman shortstop has now earned her second such honor this season and third overall among her SEC peers.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma shortstop Gabbie Garcia
Oklahoma shortstop Gabbie Garcia / John Hoover / Sooners on SI

By OU Media Relations

NORMAN — After hitting .800 (8-for-10) during No. 2 Oklahoma's perfect week, freshman Gabbie Garcia was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, as announced by the conference office Tuesday. 



It's the second such honor for Garcia this season after she was first tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week on March 11. It's her third SEC honor of the year after being recognized as SEC Player of the Week March 18. 



Garcia started the week off by tying an OU single -game record with three doubles in three at-bats in a 13-2 win at UT Arlington on April 1. It was just the ninth time in program history that a Sooner doubled three times in a game. 



She followed up with another three-hit game, going 3-for-3 with two runs, an RBI and a double in a 12-4 win against St. Thomas April 3. The infielder posted her third consecutive multi-hit game by going 2-for-4 with a run in a 6-0 win against UCF the next day. 



The Chandler, AZ, native is hitting .420 with 36 runs, eight doubles, one triple, 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 37 games. She's converted 96 of 99 chances in the field at shortstop. 



Garcia and the Sooners take on No. 18/17 Oklahoma State (23-11) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

