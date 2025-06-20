OU Softball: Oklahoma Trio Returns to Love's Field in AUSL Action
A handful of former Sooners will be back at Love’s Field this weekend.
The Athletes Unlimited Softball League will stage four contests in Norman this weekend between the Talons and the Volts.
Former Oklahoma star and current graduate assistant Tiare Jennings plays for the Volts, as does pitcher Sam Landry.
In the opposing dugout, the Talons have Sydney Romero, who finished her career by earning NFCA First Team All-American honors in both 2018 and 2019 while winning a pair of national titles in 2016 and 2017.
The Sooners have squared off against Romero in each of the last two postseasons, as she serves on Melyssa Lombardi’s coaching staff at Oregon.
Friday’s contest will start at 7:30 p.m. at Love’s Field, and it will air on MLB.com.
Saturday, the Talons and the Volts will play at 4 p.m. on ESPNU, Sunday the contest will again be aired on ESPNU at 6 p.m., and the AUSL will close out its stint in Oklahoma on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in another game broadcast on MLB.com.
Per ESPN’s Amanda Scarborough, Landry is slated to start Sunday’s game against Megan Faraimo.
Patty Gasso will throw out the first pitch on Friday, and she will also join the broadcast booth for the entirety of the game before returning to her duties with USA Softball next week.
The AUSL is currently in the first year of a new format for the league.
Previously, athletes competed in a fantasy sports-style format where teams would change week-to-week and players accrued individual points throughout games.
This summer, players will play on four teams — the Bandits, the Blaze, the Talons and the Volts — and the league will tour the country.
In 2026, the league will become city-based.
ESPN has signed on as a broadcast partner for the AUSL, and Major League Baseball announced significant investment in the league on May 29.
Earlier this year, Landry was presented a Golden Ticket at Love’s Field, signifying she had been drafted by the AUSL.
It was later revealed at the AUSL college draft that Landry had been selected as the top-overall pick for the Volts.
Jennings and Landry are joined by plenty of familiar faces to OU fans on the Volts.
Former Texas star Mia Scott is playing for the Volts, as is former Oklahoma State pitcher Sam Show.
OU also faced Florida State’s Michaela Edenfield in the 2024 Norman Super Regional, and the star catcher is now with the Volts in the AUSL.
Sierra Romero, the sister of Sydney, is also teammates with Jennings and Landry.
The SEC influence is heavy on the Talons.
Former Alabama ace Montana Fouts suits up for the Talons, though she’s not currently slated to start this weekend.
Bri Ellis, fresh off a fantastic campaign where she earned USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year honors, joined the Talons after facing Oklahoma this season, as did Mississippi State duo Raelin Chaffin and Sierra Sacco.
Tickets are still available for the weekend’s games in Norman at theausl.com.