OU Softball: Oklahoma Trio Returns to Love's Field in AUSL Action

.@AUSL_Talons vs @AUSL_Volts



Projected Pitching Matchups

June 20-23

🏟️ Norman, OK



JUNE 20:

Raelin Chaffin vs Rachel Garcia



JUNE 21:

Georgina Corrick vs Payton Gottshall



JUNE 22:

Megan Faraimo vs Sam Landry



JUNE 23:

Raelin Chaffin vs Sam Show