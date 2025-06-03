OU Softball: Patty Gasso Has Nothing But Pride for Oklahoma's 'Joyous Ride'
OKLAHOMA CITY — All runs, no matter how historic, must come to an end.
Oklahoma’s reign atop the softball world officially came to a close with Lauren Allred’s sacrifice fly to give the 12-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders a 3-2 win at Devon Park.
It’s the first time since 2019 that OU won’t lift a trophy at the end of the Women’s College World Series, and the first time since 2018 that Oklahoma was eliminated before the championship series.
The sadness and disappointment that comes with any elimination game was present, but Patty Gasso beamed when talking about her team’s fight and growth in Monday night’s postgame press conference.
“It's been a joyous ride,” Gasso said. “… I just shared with them in the locker room how much fun I had with them coaching them, watching them grow, watching them be hungry, watching them never quit.
“The amount of rebounded, like extra inning or last inning heroics and come-from-behind wins has been something incredible… It was emotional, amazing, one of my favorite years of all time, I must say.”
The Sooners graduated the most decorated class of softball players ever and brought in nine freshman and five transfers.
They battled all the way to the semifinals while learning about each other every step of the way.
“I'm very proud of this team,” senior first baseman Cydney Sanders said. “Especially we literally had 14 new players. That is something that you never have seen before… I’m very proud to end my career like this.”
Throughout the entire tournament, Gasso spoke about each twist and turn as a learning experience.
As much as she wanted to lift a fifth-straight trophy in Oklahoma City, this season was about resetting the standard for her program and anointing a new generation of leaders.
“As much as I need a break, I'm really ready to have them come back and start over again because I think we learned so much and we're going to be that much better, lessons along the way,” Gasso said. “But what I hope is that they learned lessons about themselves, and turning from girls to women is really important to this program and giving them life lessons and versing them in things that will help them throughout life.”
Freshman Sydney Barker, who went 3-for-3 off Texas Tech star pitcher NiJaree Canady on Monday, said the experiences this year will be invaluable to her talented class of newcomers going forward.
“It was miraculous how we all came together and we were able to play together in such a way we did and have the relationships we did on and off the field,” Barker said. “And regardless of what happened on the field, I think what me and my class and a lot of the young players on this team will remember is how well we all gelled together and how we used our differences and our superpowers to work together.
“And I think it's awesome that we can learn from our older girls here and just our veterans and our alumni and our coaches and everything of the sort.”
Gasso has another stacked freshman class coming to campus next fall.
Like every other program, she’ll be able to plug any additional holes on the roster through the transfer portal.
But to have a group come in and again lay the foundation for what makes Gasso’s machine roll — the hard work, her Championship Mindset and the care and belief for each other — immediately after graduating titans of the game is a testament to the coaching job done this year by one of the game’s legendary figures.
The 2025 Sooners finished 52-9 on the year, and they brought the SEC regular season title to Norman in the program’s first try, as well as splitting the tournament title with Texas A&M.
“I look at the front row (of Devon Park) of these crazy, crazy athletes that we had last year that have been winning championships because they've got their rings on them and they're just flashing it out there, and they're proud of it, but they're here,” Gasso said. “And they're supporting this next movement... It's very fun for them to watch them carry on their legacy, but it's not their legacy anymore.
“This is a new legacy that's starting and that's something that we talked about in our locker room.”
Gasso and her coaching staff can now start the long road back.
Fall ball always seems to creep up on the OU coach, and she’ll have a busy summer with USA Softball.
But Gasso can’t wait to get back into the trenches with the 2026 Sooners, as the program works to build on this year’s run.
“It's hard to lose — this was the most enjoyable season I've had in a long time,” Gasso said. “As coaches, we really feel that. Everybody kind of jumped on board with us.
“They believed in what we were saying. They carried on the Championship Mindset. They grinded on the field every single day. And there's some future superstars on this team, and I'm really excited about that.
“… Time flew so fast, and it just kept going. I can't even believe the season is over. Normally I'm like, 'Thank God.' This was, 'No, let's keep going, let's keep going,' because it really was fun to watch them work together and believe together.
"They never ever, ever thought that they would lose, ever, and a lot of times they didn't. So it's been a wonderful time."