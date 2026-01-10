Oklahoma Well-Represented on NFL's AP All-Pro Team

Although only two Sooners landed on the first or second team this year, Oklahoma was well-represented on the 2025 Associated Press NFL All-Pro team.

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey was named to the first team, and San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams was named second team.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, Denver Broncos edge rusher Nik Bonitto and punt returner Marvin Mims, Washington Commanders punter Tress Way, Chiefs long snapper James Winchester, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jalen Redmond all received All-Pro votes from the AP’s 50 media voters who cover the league.

Last year, Humphrey and Mims earned first-team honors, while Bonitto, Johnson and Lamb made second team, giving OU five All-Pros — most of any school.

It’s Humphrey’s third time on the AP All-Pro team and his second as a first-teamer. He led the voting at center with 93 total points, including 26 first-place votes. (First-place votes are worth 3 points, second-place votes are worth 1.)

Humphrey redshirted at OU in 2017, then was a three-year starter from 2018-2020 and was named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of The Year twice. Humphrey, from Shawnee, has made the Pro Bowl each of the last four seasons and is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Williams is a five-time All-Pro (first team 2021-23) and a 12-time Pro Bowler. By just one vote, Williams finished second in this year's voting to Denver's Garett Bolles, who got 74 points and 19 first-place votes, while Williams got 71 points and 19 first-place votes.

At OU from 2006-09, he was the fourth overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft after twice being named first-team All-Big 12 and Consensus All-America in 2009.

The results of The Associated Press 2025 NFL All-Pro balloting as selected by a national panel of 50 media members. First-place votes in parentheses are worth three points, second-place votes worth one:



Offense



Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, 111 (31); Drake… — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 10, 2026

Johnson had been on five previous AP All-Pro teams, including twice as a first-team selection. Johnson came to OU in 2009 as a junior college quarterback, moved to tight end, then defensive end and eventually offensive tackle in 2011, when he made second-team All-Big 12 in back-to-back seasons. He was third in the voting among right tackles, earning 12 votes.

Mims, a third-year pro, landed All-Pro accolades in each of his first two years in the league. At OU, Mims had 2,398 yards and 20 touchdowns as a receiver, and averaged 11.8 yards as a punt returner. He received 11 points (one first-place) and finished fourth in the voting.

Bonitto picked up his first All-Pro honor last year after registering 13.5 quarterback sacks (third in the NFL) and earning a spot in the Pro Bowl. Bonitto was a two-time AP All-American at Oklahoma (second team in 2022, third team in ’23), logging 33 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception. He finished seventh in the voting among edge rushers, picking up 54 points (11 first place).

Winchester got five points (one first place) as long snapper and finished eighth in the voting. Way received 28 points (six first place) and was fourth in the voting at punter. Redmond got one vote as an interior defensive lineman, while Lamb got one vote as a wideout.

Humphrey was the only former Sooner to land on the Pro Football Focus All-Pro Team (first team). He also was the only OU player with a spot on the ESPN All-Pro team (first team).

Humphrey (first team) and Williams (second team) also were honored by USA Today, Yahoo and Sports Illustrated.