OU Softball: Rookie Contributions Lifting No. 4 Oklahoma in Postseason Campaign
OKLAHOMA CITY — Vying for a second consecutive Big 12 Tournament title, the No. 4-ranked Oklahoma Sooners are benefitting from heavy contributions from their freshmen.
Designated player Ella Parker and right fielder Kasidi Pickering each posted a big offensive day in the Sooners’ 13-2 win Friday over BYU in the Big 12 semifinal at Devon Park, formerly Hall of Fame Stadium. Parker was 3--for-4 at the plate with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Pickering was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
A year ago, both players were playing high school softball at Notre Dame High School (CA) and Atascocita High School (TX), respectively. Neither has looked like a rookie in their first collegiate postseason.
“Seems like you all ask me about them almost every time we’re in here, so that is wonderful news that they just can’t be stopped,” Sooners head coach Patty Gasso said during Friday’s post-game press conference. “They are really smart hitters and they are very poised hitters. They don’t get too excited. You can see them kind of, between pitches, kind of talk and say something out loud to themselves, and then they step back in and they reset.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen freshmen be so poised and confident and strong. They swing it. They hit the ball really hard. I’m glad they are on our side,” Gasso said.
Parker’s first-inning home run scored OU’s first run of the day, her 11th this season. A Pickering single followed and scored both Alyssa Brito and Tiare Jennings. She homered Sunday to left center to score OU’s first two runs in an 8-2 win that broke a two-game Bedlam skid.
“It’s really cool. Just being able to play with all these athletes for the season,” Parker said. “We’re really just playing with an open mind, having the idea of not being afraid to lose. Like, what do we have to lose?”
In addition to her 11 home runs, Parker has 49 RBIs, 15 steals and 12 doubles. Her third-inning three-run home run against Oklahoma State on Sunday lifted the Sooners to a four-run lead in the sixth inning. Parker’s success has stemmed partially from advanced breathing techniques that assistant coach JT Gasso taught her during one of their first meetings before the start of her freshman year.
“I’m just free. Playing with an empty mind, not letting any situation get the best of me,” Parker said. “My breathing has been really helping me. Just keeping myself locked in.”
After opening tournament play Thursday with a victory over Kansas, the Sooners will play Texas in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Devon Park. The Longhorns won the regular-season series 2-1.