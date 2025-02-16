OU Softball: Sam Landry's Perfect Game Powers No. 3 Oklahoma Past No. 24 Baylor
Oklahoma’s final game at the Getterman Classic was perfect.
Right-handed pitcher Sam Landry threw a perfect game to down No. 24 Baylor 8-0 in five innings at Getterman Stadium in Waco, TX, on Sunday.
It was Landry’s first career perfect game. Perviously, she threw a no-hitter on Feb. 10, 2023, against Lafayette College as a sophomore at Louisiana.
The senior struck out eight Bears in the process of retiring all 15 batters she faced on just 56 pitches.
Baylor didn’t even hit the ball out of the infield, as the other seven outs recorded were groundouts.
Landry’s perfect game was the second of OU’s season, following Campbell transfer Isabella Smith's first career perfect game last weekend against Cal Baptist.
The victory also saw Oklahoma run rule its opponent in all four games played at the Getterman Classic.
Before Landry could even get to work, the Sooners jumped on Baylor early.
Ella Parker and Cydney Sanders both singled, then Kasidi Pickering drew a walk to load the bases with one out in the top of the first.
OU captain Nelly McEnroe-Marinas ripped a single straight up the middle, scoring Parker, and Patty Gasso also sent Sanders home from second base.
Baylor center fielder Brooklyn Carter made a fantastic throw to the plate, however, gunning down Sanders to save a run.
The relief would be temporary.
Sydney Barker continued her excellent showing this weekend, hammering a ball into the wind and doubling off the wall in right center for a pair of RBIs to give the Sooners a 3-0 lead headed to the bottom half of the inning.
The Sooners doubled the lead in the third.
Sanders and Pickering both drew walks, setting the table for second baseman Ailana Agbayani.
The BYU transfer hammered a pitch to left-center field, bouncing the ball off the top of the wall and over the fence for her first home run as a Sooner to extend the advantage to 6-0.
Oklahoma’s bats got back to work in the fifth.
Pickering brought home OU’s seventh run of the game with an RBI double, and McEnroe-Marinas’ RBI single put the Sooners up 8-0 and brought the run rule into effect.
Oklahoma exited the weekend a perfect 10-0 on the year, while Baylor fell to 6-4 after the loss.
The Sooners play at Love’s Field next weekend as OU is slated to host Abilene Christian at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Norman Tournament.