OU Softball: Six Oklahoma Stars, Past and Present, to Compete in MLB Home Run Derby X

Over the summer six former Sooners and two current OU stars have signed up to participate in Major League Baseball's Home Run Derby X.

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo celebrates with Kinzie Hansen and Tiare Jennings at the Women's College World Series.
/ Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

A horde of former Oklahoma stars will be participating in MLB’s Home Run Derby X this summer. 

Entering its fourth year, the Home Run Derby X is a co-ed, three-on-three event featuring former MLB stars and top women’s baseball and softball players.

This summer, the event will tour six cities across the country, ending in a two-day final in Salt Lake City, UT, where the winning team can win a cash prize of $200,000.

Former Sooners who will participate over the summer include Jocelyn Alo, Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings and Sydney Romero, while current stars Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering are also slated to compete. 

The tour will roll through Oklahoma City at the Bricktown ballpark on Aug. 23, but the exact roster of stars who will be in action in OKC has yet to be announced. 

The Home Run Derby X will also visit Atlanta (July 13), Round Rock, TX, (July 26), Durham, NC, (Aug. 9), Des Moines, IA, (Aug. 30), and one other location before ending in Salt Lake City on Sept. 19-20.

Sixteen former MLB stars have also been announced as participants, including Jake Arrieta, Andruw Jones, Manny Ramirez, Adam Wainwright, Ryan Zimmerman and more. 

Each Home Run Derby X game takes approximately 30 minutes to play, and it also features bonus points for defense, targets hit and special hot streak baseballs. 

"Baseball fans are in for a treat,” Jennings said in an MLB press release. “Home Run Derby X brings together MLB legends and the best from women’s baseball and softball, and I’m honored to be part of it. It’s not every day you get to put on a show like this, and I plan to make the most of it!"

