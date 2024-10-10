OU Softball: Takeaways From Oklahoma's Second Installment of the 2024 Battle Series
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Battle Series rolled on at Love’s Field on Wednesday night with the second intrasquad scrimmage of the fall.
Patty Gasso split her squad up into two teams, Boomer and Sooner, to fight it out in front of a strong crowd.
Team Sooner jumped over Team Boomer early, coasting to a 13-5 victory.
Tia Time Continues
In time, Tia Milloy will get her own nickname.
But Wednesday, she got to borrow Tiare Jennings’ “Tia Time”.
The freshman was impressive at the plate, hammering three hard-hit singles at the top of the lineup for Team Sooner.
She dug out an infield single in the fourth to lead things off, showing off her speed as well as her power.
Milloy scored three runs, taking extra bases as the defense let her — something Gasso enjoyed seeing out of her freshman.
In the field, Gasso moved Milloy around.
She started in the outfield, before stepping in to play second base in the late stages of Wednesday night’s scrimmage.
Landry Thrives
While Team Sooner rolled the runs through, Louisiana transfer Sam Landry cruised in the circle.
She pitched four innings, allowing three hits while striking out three batters and allowing no runs.
The senior mixed speeds effectively and worked quickly through the lineup, keeping her pitch count low as she battled through the half of the lineup that featured Kasidi Pickering and Cydney Sanders.
Jennifer Rocha’s new right-handed pitcher looked right at home pitching in front of her new fanbase at Love’s Field.
Vets Deliver
Ella Parker and Pickering picked up right where they left off last June.
Parker demolished the ball in her first at-bat of the night, hammering a three-run bomb to open the scoring. She then reached on her next two plate appearances after wearing a pitch and reaching on a walk before adding a fourth RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly.
Pickering then got on the board in the fifth inning with a two-run shot of her own after she reached on a single in her second at-bat.
North Carolina transfer Isabela Emerling added to the damage in the with a two-out solo homer in the fourth inning, which followed Parker’s sacrifice fly and a sacrifice fly from Nelly McEnroe-Marinas.
BYU transfer Ailana Agbayani also added a trio of singles, closing out a nice night from OU’s upperclassmen.
Sanders finished the night on a high after she belted a two-run shot beyond the bleachers in left-center field in the top of the seventh inning, which followed her seventh-inning home run from last week.
Utah transfer Abigale Dayton closed the scoring when she plated Team Boomer’s fifth run with an RBI-single with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.
In the field, OU sophomore Maya Bland made a couple of nice catches in the outfield, a continuation of what Oklahoma fans saw from her in limited action last season.
Next week, the Sooners will hit the road to take on Texas A&M Commerce in a fall scrimmage on Oct. 16.