OU Softball: Takeaways From Oklahoma's Second Installment of the 2024 Battle Series

Oklahoma fans were treated to a power show at Love's Field on Wednesday night.

Ryan Chapman

Oklahoma's Tia Malloy runs home to score a run during the OU softball Oklahoma Battle Series game at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Battle Series rolled on at Love’s Field on Wednesday night with the second intrasquad scrimmage of the fall. 

Patty Gasso split her squad up into two teams, Boomer and Sooner, to fight it out in front of a strong crowd. 

Team Sooner jumped over Team Boomer early, coasting to a 13-5 victory. 

Tia Time Continues 

In time, Tia Milloy will get her own nickname. 

But Wednesday, she got to borrow Tiare Jennings’ “Tia Time”.

The freshman was impressive at the plate, hammering three hard-hit singles at the top of the lineup for Team Sooner. 

She dug out an infield single in the fourth to lead things off, showing off her speed as well as her power. 

Milloy scored three runs, taking extra bases as the defense let her — something Gasso enjoyed seeing out of her freshman. 

In the field, Gasso moved Milloy around. 

She started in the outfield, before stepping in to play second base in the late stages of Wednesday night’s scrimmage. 

Landry Thrives 

While Team Sooner rolled the runs through, Louisiana transfer Sam Landry cruised in the circle. 

She pitched four innings, allowing three hits while striking out three batters and allowing no runs. 

The senior mixed speeds effectively and worked quickly through the lineup, keeping her pitch count low as she battled through the half of the lineup that featured Kasidi Pickering and Cydney Sanders. 

Jennifer Rocha’s new right-handed pitcher looked right at home pitching in front of her new fanbase at Love’s Field. 

Vets Deliver 

Ella Parker and Pickering picked up right where they left off last June. 

Parker demolished the ball in her first at-bat of the night, hammering a three-run bomb to open the scoring. She then reached on her next two plate appearances after wearing a pitch and reaching on a walk before adding a fourth RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly. 

Pickering then got on the board in the fifth inning with a two-run shot of her own after she reached on a single in her second at-bat. 

North Carolina transfer Isabela Emerling added to the damage in the with a two-out solo homer in the fourth inning, which followed Parker’s sacrifice fly and a sacrifice fly from Nelly McEnroe-Marinas. 

BYU transfer Ailana Agbayani also added a trio of singles, closing out a nice night from OU’s upperclassmen. 

Sanders finished the night on a high after she belted a two-run shot beyond the bleachers in left-center field in the top of the seventh inning, which followed her seventh-inning home run from last week.

Utah transfer Abigale Dayton closed the scoring when she plated Team Boomer’s fifth run with an RBI-single with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. 

In the field, OU sophomore Maya Bland made a couple of nice catches in the outfield, a continuation of what Oklahoma fans saw from her in limited action last season. 

Next week, the Sooners will hit the road to take on Texas A&M Commerce in a fall scrimmage on Oct. 16.

Ryan is deputy editor at AllSooners and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

