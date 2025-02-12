Patty Gasso is Bringing Her 'Secret Sauce' From Oklahoma to Team USA
OKLAHOMA CITY — Patty Gasso is ready to take her winning formula to the international stage.
On the heels of winning an unprecedented fourth consecutive national title, a crown that marked Gasso’s eighth total, she’s embracing a new role as the head coach of USA Softball.
“It's surreal, but I'm so hungry for this,” Gasso said during her introductory press conference at Devon Park on Tuesday. “… I think we have some really great secret sauce at OU that I'm ready to share with USA softball to get them prepared and ready for a huge challenge.”
Gasso’s ways will still be on full display for the softball world as she continues at Oklahoma, but she admitted some things will look different once Team USA takes the field.
“The style that I have at OU is going to be tweaked a little bit because these are seasoned veterans and women so it’s going to be a collaboration together of how we’re going to work,” Gasso said. “Some things are going to be introduced that I think a lot of the athletes have not been able to work with and that is the analytics side and body tendencies and things that they have not maybe seen before is going to change their approach to what we’re doing, so I’m really excited about that.”
Perhaps nobody knows what that looks like in action better than former OU star Tiare Jennings.
She just wrapped up a decorated career with the Sooners where she won four titles, and she’s stayed around Norman to serve as a graduate assistant on Gasso’s 2025 Oklahoma coaching staff.
“(Analytics were) everything in college,” Jennings said on Tuesday. “I mean, we broke down everything to where I was in a game and I felt like I already knew what was already coming at me. I had all my questions answered like she was talking about.
“Now… it’s just going to make all the difference in the world. And I feel like players who haven’t gotten to know her or play with her are just going to be — they’re great now but how much better they can even bee is scary to think. And I think this program is just going to go up from here.
“… Moving into this next generation of data, analysts, film and all of that… I think it’s really going to help.”
Pitcher Kelly Maxwell, who was essential in Oklahoma’s 2024 championship run after transferring from Oklahoma State, said the pitching staff thrived too.
“It was very different from my previous school,” Maxwell said. “… That was kind of the thing that I thought helped me elevate my game because I had never kind of been around the analytics side. So I know her and JT (Gasso) and Coach (Jennifer) Rocha have a lot of great facets of the game that involve analytics that help improve your weaknesses. And just being able to look and see that on paper and how you can improve is really beneficial for us as players to receive that feedback.”
Gasso didn’t indicate what coaches she’ll be calling upon to fill her staff with USA Softball, but she has a very clear idea of how she wants the team to run from top to bottom.
“I do see myself having some of the elite,” Gasso said. “I need elite hitting coaches. I need elite pitching coaches, and I need me some of the old GOATs, that won gold medals, who know how to do this. So I have a really nice idea blend.
“… I'd like to have a balance of coaches so that the same coaches don't have to go on every single trip, yet they all know each other systems, and it'll be an easy transition for our players.”
USA Softball will have all the resources that have helped Gasso maintain her Oklahoma monster, but she’ll have to make plenty of tough calls once the final roster is set with only 15 spots available in 2028.
“These athletes have to be multiple-position athletes,” Gasso said. “Every infielder needs to know how to play every position on the infield. Same thing with the outfield. Some infielders can play outfield… Catchers need to play the corners. Pitchers, if you can hit, awesome. If you can hit and play first, even better.
“So with 15 athletes, you have to really see what they can do to help you. Injury happens? No problem. We've got the next man up that can do a lot of things.”
One thing that will be a non-negotiable is the culture Gasso hopes to set, and Jennings believes there’s no coach better equipped to blend the personalities together on the final roster to lead USA Softball to success.
“It’s everything. Team building, connection and being together as one is everything,” Jennings said. “And I’m really excited that she’s gonna start bringing that to USA Softball and I think all the changes that she’s making is for a reason and I think they’re in good hands for sure.”